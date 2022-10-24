Idle Smart Selected By Knight-Swift As Preferred Idle Management Solution Provider For Volvo Truck Purchases

The Industry's Largest Truckload Carrier Increases Idle Smart Deployment and Furthers Its Fuel Efficiency and Sustainability Initiatives

Idle Smart, the leader in integrated idle management technology today announced that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., North America's largest truckload transportation company, has selected Idle Smart as the standard idle management solution for its Volvo truck purchases.

Idle Smart was selected due to its industry leading innovation and its ability to impact Knight-Swift's fuel efficiency goals and stated emissions reduction initiatives. Idle Smart also provides Knight-Swift additional vehicle uptime benefits – such as proactive battery management and cold start protection as well as customized in-vehicle software.

"This opportunity to further expand our relationship with Knight-Swift is a demonstration of the innovation and reliability Idle Smart offers in all of its products and services for its customers," said Andrew Smith, Vice President of Sales at Idle Smart. "We look forward to continuing to work with Knight-Swift and Volvo to provide the industry's largest trucking company with best-in-class solutions that ensure fuel efficiency, battery management and reduced emissions today, tomorrow and into the future."

Idle Smart's relationship with Knight-Swift began in 2019 with its initial implementation and integration with Volvo's VNL 760. Since that time, Idle Smart has expanded its relationship with Knight-Swift, including the creation of an offering for Knight-Swift lease purchase operators, its medium duty operations, and for its Volvo VNL 300 day cabs. Idle Smart has also benefitted from Knight-Swift's feedback and insight to further evolve its offering with additional fuel-saving functionality. "Our product is only where it is today because we listen to our customers and partners, then take those insights and use them to create a more valuable solution for fleets like Knight-Swift."

For more information about Idle Smart's solutions for commercial fleets, please visit idlesmart.com.

About Idle Smart

Idle Smart's proprietary software and cloud-connected IoT solution allows fleets with light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions while increasing vehicle uptime. Idle Smart operates throughout North America and serves thousands of customers across a wide range of industries. The company's mission is to provide industry-leading solutions to increase the efficiency and sustainability of the fleets that power the North American economy. For more information, visit www.idlesmart.com.

