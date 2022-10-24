Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,346 in the last 365 days.

Gravitas Securities Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Blayne Creed, Chief Executive Officer, Head of Investment Banking, Gravitas Securities Inc., Kia Besharat, Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking, and their team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate Gravitas being a member firm with TSX for more than ten years and to open the market.

Gravitas Securities Inc. is a Canadian leading full-service Investment Dealer providing Private Client Advisory and Wealth Management Services. The company provides an Investment Banking platform with a National distribution platform for all types of companies from offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Gravitas Securities is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), a Participating Organization of the Venture Exchange, and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c1907.html

You just read:

Gravitas Securities Opens the Market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.