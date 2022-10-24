Gravitas Securities Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Blayne Creed, Chief Executive Officer, Head of Investment Banking, Gravitas Securities Inc., Kia Besharat, Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking, and their team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate Gravitas being a member firm with TSX for more than ten years and to open the market.

Gravitas Securities Inc. is a Canadian leading full-service Investment Dealer providing Private Client Advisory and Wealth Management Services. The company provides an Investment Banking platform with a National distribution platform for all types of companies from offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Gravitas Securities is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), a Participating Organization of the Venture Exchange, and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange