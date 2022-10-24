FMI and TPOP Digital Seminar Series: Are You Prepared for Workplace Violence?

Oct 24, 2022

By: Margaret Core, Vice President, Marketing and Industry Relations, FMI and Andrew Brown, Manager, Sales and Marketing, FMI

It’s one of the most significant security threats in America—and your business could be next. Are you prepared to face an incident of workplace violence, or WPV? How can you and your employees increase readiness for an active shooter event? What steps can be taken, or training put in place to prevent one?

Beginning this week, The Power of Preparedness (TPOP) and FMI are launching a webinar series detailing the absolute essentials for workplace violence prevention and preparedness. This vital, five-part presentation led by Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer William Flynn is based on TPOP’s comprehensive training for the food retailing industry, and will dive deeper into critical subjects, including:

Seminar #2: The Importance of Situational Awareness – An overview of “the pathway to violence,” identifying behavioral indicators, and opportunities for intervention and prevention. Plus, recognizing gunfire, understanding your surroundings, and how to respond to an emergency. Register here. Seminar #3: Mitigating WPV Through De-Escalation – Concepts, techniques, and examples of what to do and what not to do to defuse interpersonal conflict calmly and rationally before it turns violent. Register here.

Throughout the series, Mr. Flynn will be joined by FMI staff and industry experts to offer further insight into these important topics. Plus, FMI members will be stopping by to talk about how TPOP training has become a critical part of creating a safe and secure environment for employees and customers alike.

Please use the links above to sign up for this special webinar event and discover how TPOP and FMI can help your organization prevent and prepare for workplace violence.

For more information about The Power of Preparedness online training for verbal de-escalation and active shooter preparedness, and the FMI member discount, visit The Power of Preparedness website.