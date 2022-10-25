LORDS OF FORTUNE EXTENDS ITS INITIAL INVESTMENT OFFERINGS
GIVES FANS THE OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST BEFORE THE COMPANY’S PLANNED SUMMER 2023 SHIPWRECK RECOVERY OF TREASURE FROM THE SUNKEN WHITE STAR LINER RMS REPUBLIC
Our recovery will be the largest shipwreck treasure recovery in world history and will validate my decades of research, my proof of her cargoes.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lords of Fortune, the subject of History Channel’s 2016 nine episode series Billion Dollar Wreck, today announced that it has extended both its Regulation D 506(c) and proposed Regulation C crowdfunding offerings into the 1Q of 2023 allowing, respectively, both accredited and non-accredited investors the opportunity to invest in the Company.
— Capt. Martin Bayerle
Investors will be able to purchase interests in the iconic treasure recovery company before its planned summer 2023 – 2024 $25 million recovery effort of what promises to be the largest shipwreck treasure recovery of all time, the recovery of “riches beyond most men’s wildest dreams” – the recovery of the now proven 50 tons of rare double-eagle gold coins and other treasures from the 1909 shipwreck, the “palatial” “Millionaires’ Ship,” the sunken White Star Liner RMS Republic.
Lords of Fortune (LoF) has selected WeFunder to explore the possibilities of a crowdfunding offering permitting investments of as little as $100. But for accredited investors willing to invest $1 million or more, LoF has selected SA Capital Partners to assist in its capital raise.
“SA Capital Partners brings international relationships and the necessary experience in funding acquisition to enable us to achieve our goals” said Lords of Fortune Managing Member Martin Bayerle. “They are a proven leader in the financial services industry and provide us with a comprehensive, integrated solution to our fund raising needs. Their breadth of services and industry knowledge allow them to understand our unique business needs. We’re fortunate that they have decided to assist us in reaching our fund raising goals.”
Lords of Fortune’s twenty-five Regulation D Offering’s Membership Units are set at a value of $1 million per unit for a cumulative 25% equity position in the Company; LoF has set its pre-recovery valuation at $100 million based on its anticipated recovery of RMS Republic’s multi-billion dollar cargoes.
“This is an exciting day for us,” said Bayerle. ”We want to give the Lords of Fortune faithful as well as those interested in the broader treasure hunting industry a chance to share in this incredible and truly historic project.”
“Given our passionate fan base, it is important that we give them the chance to own a piece of the Company. It was important to me that we provide opportunities open to anyone who wants to join this historic moment, not just those with big brokerage accounts,” said Bayerle.
RMS Republic’s treasure is legendary. Soon after her 1909 loss as a result of a collision with another vessel, reports began to circulate and have persisted for over a century that she had carried to the bottom of the sea a vast treasure, with one treasure book reporting her cargoes as “riches beyond most men’s wildest dreams.” These reports appeared within the New York Times, Washington Post, and other credible media. But no specifics of her cargoes were ever identified or proven, that is, until Captain Bayerle published his 2013 book The Tsar’s Treasure. He is currently writing a new book containing his newest historic and illuminating research achievements; Bayerle has made most of his recent research results (research since the publication of his 2013 book The Tsar’s Treasure) available at the current Research section of the Lords of Fortune website, HERE.
Capt. Bayerle, in his book The Tsar’s Treasure and with additional research conducted over the past decade, has substantiated the above quotation:
• $25,000,000 in double eagle US gold coins, from the sale of Tsarist Bonds on Wall Street.
• $800,000 in mixed coin, pennies to double eagles, a US Navy payroll and operational expenses bound for the Great White Fleet at Gibraltar.
• The personal effects of her millionaire passengers, bankers, politicians, European Royalty.
• Registered Mail, and other valuables.
All of these values are in 1909 dollars. RMS Republic’s cargos have been conservatively appraised today to likely exceed $5,000,000,000.
During the summer of 2023, the LoF team will excavate and remove several thousand tons of collapsed deck and debris on their journey into the inner sanctum of the Republic. “Our recovery will be the largest shipwreck treasure recovery in world history and will validate my decades of research, my proof of her cargoes. Of course, until that moment arrives when gold is actually seen, there will always be a level of uncertainty. Time will tell,” Bayerle said.
Lords Of Fortune 2023 Republic Project