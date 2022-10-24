Howard Clay Films "Mile 19", a Mystery/Thriller Featuring a Full Minority Cast, will Premiere on Amazon Oct. 28th, 2022
Los Angeles-based, writer/director, Howard Clay Jr. debut film, Mile 19, a mystery/thriller led by a full POC cast, releases on Amazon on Oct. 28th, 2022.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based, writer and director, Howard Clay Jr. (Melody from Heaven: A Christmas Story), has partnered with Buffalo 8 Productions to distribute the debut feature film, Mile 19. Mile 19 is a mystery thriller from Howard Clay Films led by a full minority cast. Buffalo 8 has secured exclusive distribution rights for Mile 19 to premiere on Amazon Prime October 28th, 2022.
Mile 19 is a rich, diverse story that comes from the lens of BIPOC characters and realities. Mile 19 leads the way for Howard Clay Films to become a platform not only #ForTheCulture, but also, #ByTheCulture. Howard Clay Films’ mission is to employ experienced and novice minority staff, crew, and talent in order to bring ideas to life that authentically resonate with those the stories are about without giving into stereotypical tropes.
Mile 19 explores just how far one woman is willing to go in order to help a stranger. On their way to an important business meeting, Linda (Angelique Chapman) and her crew of friends and co-workers pass a stalled car on the side of the road. Linda’s intuition and ultimate decision to try to assist the stranger leads her on a journey that changes her life forever.
Mile 19 also stars Rico Santana Grady, Vivian Gil, Rabeshia Byrd-Clay, and Jerome Johnson.
Howard Clay Films is an Independent Film Production company that creates and produces high-quality, micro-budget films and unscripted television projects. Movies and shows from Howard Clay Films encourage, uplift, and depict African-Americans and other minorities in a positive light. Thus, creating strong characters, stories, and opportunities that will allow minorities to shine.
Founded in 2010 by partners Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, Buffalo 8 is a full-service film and media company focused on production, post-production, distribution, design, and finance based in Santa Monica, California.
Buffalo 8 projects have premiered and been awarded at Sundance, Berlin, Toronto, and SXSW. At Buffalo 8, is the fusion of an entrepreneurial culture fused with a love of storytelling and the creative arts and a passion for delivering original stories.
Buffalo 8 is partnered with industry-leading, BondIt Media Capital, enabling streamlined packaging, production, financing, and sales opportunities.
