Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market to Reach 7,623.2 million by 2030 at a 11.6% CAGR – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ribbon fiber optic cable market size was US$ 2,834.6 million in 2021. The global ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to grow to US$ 7,623.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2030.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ribbon-fiber-optic-cable-market
The global ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to experience a steep acceleration in the growth curve due to the high demand for better-speed internet and greater bandwidth from various industries. Additionally, growing urbanization and industrialization will present attractive prospects for the ribbon fiber optic cable market. The growing trend of virtualization reflects the potential of cable with high fiber counts in the coming years. In terms of cable size, flexible ribbon cable offers the highest connectivity along with superb flexibility. It also enables easy installation in limited pathways, which benefits the users. Ribbon fiber optic cable is gaining significant popularity and fits best for the installation in campus, building, etc., due to its fiber counts of more than 24. Additionally, the effective design of ribbon fiber optic cable offers strong performance equal to the stranded loose-tube cable, thereby driving the overall scope of the market.
Government bodies of all levels, including local, state, and country, are making crucial efforts to expand the accessibility of the internet in their respective areas. For instance, the government of India introduced the Digital India initiative to boost digitalization across various industrial verticals. Further, various tech companies focus on establishing their data centers, which will present attractive prospects for market growth. For instance, IBM, a renowned technology company, pulled the veil off three data centers in the UK. Apart from that, Tencent Cloud, a Chinese cloud corporation, unveiled its first data center in Indonesia in April 2021.
The growing involvement of advanced technology in the data center, combined with the rising efforts by companies through effective partnerships, will attract opportunities for the ribbon fiber optic cable market. However, the complicated process of cracking error may limit the adoption of ribbon fiber optic cables.
Segmentation Analysis
On the basis of type, the multi-mode segment leads with the highest market share
On the basis of type, the multi-mode segment leads with the lion's share in the ribbon fiber optic cable market and is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue during the study period. The growing popularity of multi-mode ribbon fiber optic cable is due to the reasons like the high range of applications of multi-mode ribbon fiber optic cables in data centers, telecommunication solutions, and indoor solutions. Meanwhile, the single-mode segment will exhibit the highest growth rate during the study period.
On the basis of termination, with MT connector segment will register the highest growth rate
Based on termination, the global ribbon fiber optic cable market is bifurcated into with-MT connector segment and without MT connector segment, wherein without MT connector segment leads with the highest share. With MT connector segment is expected to record tremendous growth by registering the highest CAGR over the projection period. The MTP connector has the same footprint as SC simplex connector. It is a 12-fiber push/pull fiber optic, high-density connector, used to amplify the network cabling process and reduce errors.
FTTx, based on application, is leading with the highest market share
On the basis of application, weather radar systems, long-distance communication, FTTx, ethernet backbone, CATV, local mobile metro network, flight management systems, digital video systems, other local access networks, avionics networks, etc., are the categories of ribbon fiber optic cable market, wherein the FTTx is leading with the highest market share. The growth of the FTTx application in the ribbon fiber optic cable market is linked to the factors like growing technological advancements and increasing initiatives taken by various governments in order to expand internet accessibility.
The Asia-Pacific ribbon fiber optic cable market leads with the highest market share
The Asia-Pacific ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to lead with the highest share and will exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific ribbon fiber optic cable market is linked to the growing demand for better-speed internet with high bandwidth. Moreover, growing digitalization across a vast range of industries, together with the rapidly rising number of data centers in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia, will bring untapped growth opportunities for this regional ribbon fiber optic cable market.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/ribbon-fiber-optic-cable-market
Competitive Insights:
Siemon is engaged in the telecommunication industry. This US-based company designs and manufactures high-quality IT infrastructure solutions and services specifically crafted for Data Centers, Intelligent Buildings, Enterprise LANs, etc. The company's product portfolio includes distributed antenna systems (DAS), cooling systems, racks, cloud & managed services, cabling solutions, power over Ethernet (POE), intelligent buildings, audio & visual solutions, connectors, Wi-Fi, enterprise LAN, etc.
Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) is dealing in telecommunication since 1988. This China-based company is maintaining a strong foothold in the ribbon fiber optic cable market with its expansive product range that finds applications in data centers, home entertainment, 5G bearer network, smart grid, railway transportation, smart application, etc.
Prysmian S.p.A. manufactures a wide range of electric cables that fit best for the applications in energy and telecom industries.
OFS Fitel is a renowned manufacturer of FTTX, optical fiber cable, optical fiber, specialty photonics solutions, and connectivity. This US-based company caters to the demands of communications, industrial ethernet, medicine, aerospace and defense, sensing, and other industries.
Corning Incorporated is a renowned multinational technology that is involved in the telecommunication industry since 1851. The firm is known for its highly advanced Optical Communications and Pharmaceutical Technologies, advanced Optics, Environmental Technologies, Display Glass, etc.
Segmentation Overview
The following are the different segments of the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market:
By Type:
Single Mode
Multi-Mode
By Termination:
With MT Connector
Without MT Connector
By Application:
FTTx
Long-Distance Communication
Local Mobile Metro Network
Other Local Access Network
Avionics networks
Digital video systems
Flight management systems
Weather radar systems
CATV
Ethernet backbone
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Taiwan
ASEAN
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Rest of ASEAN
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Columbia
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/ribbon-fiber-optic-cable-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn