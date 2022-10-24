Global Oxygen Generator Market Report (2022-2030) – Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oxygen generator market size was US$ 1,619.8 million in 2021. The global oxygen generator market is expected to grow to US$ 2,545 million by 2030 by registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. Based on volume, the global oxygen generator market will grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
Oxygen generators have numerous industrial applications varying from gold mining to aquaculture. Moreover, oxygen generators are also installed in healthcare spaces to provide pure, medical-grade oxygen. The growing cases of respiratory disorders, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, etc., are outlining the scope of the oxygen generator market in healthcare spaces. These generators are also installed in industrial contexts like gold mines, fish farms, manufacturing companies, etc.
Based on type, the small PSA oxygen generator will lead with the highest market share due to its benefits, such as low operation cost, less power consumption, and no extra gas production.
Based on form, the portable oxygen generator segment leads with the largest market share and will maintain its strong foothold by registering the highest growth rate in the oxygen generator market. The growth of the portable oxygen generator segment is attributed to the compact size, lightweight, and higher oxygen capacity of the portable oxygen generators. Moreover, the easy mobility of portable oxygen generators is another advantage shaping its strong scope.
|On the basis of technology, the continuous flow segment will exhibit the highest CAGR due to the growing adoption of unhealthy habits, such as smoking & consumption of alcohol, which is witnessing an increase in the geriatric population.
On the basis of applications, the home-use oxygen segment leads with the highest market share, while the industrial oxygen segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate. Additionally, the North America oxygen generator market will hold dominance due to the growing cases of respiratory diseases and sustaining reimbursement policies.
Market Dynamics and Trends
Drivers
Rising initiatives undertaken by government bodies to manage respiratory disorders, along with the growing significance of oxygen generators across various industries, will present attractive prospects for the oxygen generator market during the study period.
COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of medical oxygen generators as various nations witnessed a significant increase in the demand for oxygen demand. After the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, government and non-government bodies have taken crucial initiatives to cater to the demands of the people and control the prevalence of respiratory disorders like chronic bronchitis, asthma, perinatal hypoxia, etc.
Industries like wastewater treatment plants, gold mines, aquaculture, steel, aerospace, glass blowing, etc., are the prominent end-users of oxygen generators, which will shape the scope of the global market.
Restraints
Medical oxygen generators are highly expensive, which may complicate the market growth. Additionally, factors like the requirement for high-purity oxygen, high-quality parts for less maintenance, lower energy, and air consumption, automatic operation, etc., will increase the operational cost, thereby increasing the overall cost of oxygen generators.
Regional Analysis
The US in North America Oxygen Generator Market leads with the highest share
In North America oxygen generator market, the US leads with the highest market share due to the reasons like rising cases of respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population, and sustaining reimbursement policies. Moreover, Mexico is expected to register the highest growth rate in the North America oxygen generator market during the study period. On the basis of type, the small PSA oxygen generator segment leads with the highest market share, while the PSA oxygen generator type will exhibit the highest growth rate.
Poland to exhibit the highest growth rate in Europe Oxygen Generator Market
Poland, in Europe oxygen generator market, will exhibit the highest growth rate. On the basis of form, the portable oxygen generator leads with the highest market share and is expected to stay leading with the highest growth rate. The growth of portable oxygen generators is attributable to their compact size, lightweight benefits, higher oxygen capacity, and ease of mobility.
China leads in the Asia-Pacific Oxygen Generator Market
China leads in the Asia-Pacific oxygen generator market, while India is expected to register the highest growth rate during the study period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific oxygen generator market is due to the reasons like the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, combined with the rising cases of infectious diseases and cardiovascular diseases, which will boost the prospects for the oxygen generator market growth. On the basis of technology, the pulse flow segment leads in the Asia-Pacific oxygen generator market.
South Africa is leading in the MEA oxygen generator market
On the basis of the country in the MEA oxygen generator market, South Africa is leading and is expected to maintain the lead even during the forecast period by registering the highest growth rate. In terms of application, the home-use oxygen segment holds the lion's share in the Middle East & Africa oxygen generator market as they are lightweight, free of noise, and energy efficient. Moreover, the industrial segment will register the highest growth rate in the MEA oxygen generator market.
Brazil to exhibit the highest growth rate in South America Oxygen Generator Market over the forecast period
Brazil is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in South America Oxygen Generator market. Based on type, the small PSA oxygen generator segment is leading with the highest share, while the continuous flow segment, based on technology, is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR.
Competitive Insight
Some of the renowned industry players profiled in the oxygen generator market include Invacare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nidek Medical Inc., Beijing Shenlu Medical Device Co., Ltd., Atlas Copco, GCE Group, Inogen Inc., Foshan Care Medical Technology Co., Ltd., CAIRE Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, NGK spark plug, Teijin Ltd., etc.
Segmentation Overview
Global Oxygen Generator Market is segmented based on type, form, technology, applications and region. The industry trends in the global oxygen generator market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace. Following are the different segments of the Global Oxygen Generator Market:
By Type:
Small PSA Oxygen Generator
Large PSA Oxygen Generator
By Form:
Portable Oxygen Generators
Stationary Oxygen Generators
By Technology:
Pulse Flow
Continuous Flow
By Applications:
Home- Use Oxygen
Industrial Oxygen
Sewage and Wastewater treatment
Steel Industry
Gold Mining
Welding
Pulp and Paper Manufacturing
Glass Blowing
Fish farms & Aquaculture
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
