DANCE FOR DRAVET 2022 ST. LOUIS RAISES OVER $460,000 TO BENEFIT THE DRAVET SYNDROME FOUNDATION

ST LOUIS, MO, USA, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, October 14, 2022, guests gathered at Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Louis, Missouri, for the 4th annual Dance for Dravet for the benefit of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF). The foundation’s mission is to support cutting-edge research to find a cure for this rare form of epilepsy and improve the quality of life for patients and families.Hosted by the Brennan and Odlaug families in honor of 5-year-old family member, Anna Odlaug, who has Dravet syndrome, the event raised over $460,000 and continues to be the largest fundraising event for the foundation in the nation. It featured an esteemed group of attendees from the St. Louis area, including master of ceremonies, Tom Ackerman, Sports Director at KMOX, Washington University Neurologist Dr. Fábio A. Nascimento, and parents of patients with Dravet syndrome from the St. Louis area. Over the past 4 years, Dance for Dravet has raised more than $1.247 million. Gala chair, Jim Brennan, of McKelvey Homes said, “St. Louis continues to show how much they care with their generous support to find a cure for this terrible disease.”Dravet syndrome is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life. Patients suffer from frequent and multiple types of seizures, including life-threatening prolonged seizures that can last for hours (status epilepticus), as well as other health comorbidities and developmental delays. Patients with Dravet syndrome face an 18-20% mortality rate due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), status epilepticus, and accidents. Current treatment options are limited and the constant care required for someone suffering from Dravet syndrome severely impacts not only the patient but the quality of life for the entire family. “Since Anna’s diagnosis in 2018 our family has embraced the mission of the DSF and combined with the Dance for Dravet events we have raised over $1.5 million. We are so thankful for the generous contributions of so many people in supporting the goal of finding a cure for Anna and other Dravet warriors” said Dr. Theron (Ted) Odlaug, Co-Chair of the event and Vice-President of the DSF Board of Directors.This year’s event featured Title Sponsors McKelvey Homes and the George and June Block Family Foundation. After a wonderful dinner by Tim Brennan’s Cravings the evening concluded with a dance party, led by musical guest The J-Rob Quartet. For a full list of sponsors, gala committee members, auction items, and more information about this year’s event, visit www.dancefordravet.org About Dravet Syndrome FoundationDravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $5.7M in research grant awards and over $200K in patient assistance grants. More information is available at www.dravetfoundation.org and the Odlaug/Brennan families fundraising for DSF at www.annaanddsf.org

