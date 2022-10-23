TAIWAN, October 23 - Presidential Office welcomes World Movement for Democracy Global Assembly to Taiwan

On October 23, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the Presidential Office sincerely welcomes our international friends coming to attend the 11th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy (WMD), which will be held in Taiwan from October 25 to 27. President Tsai Ing-wen will meet with a joint delegation of assembly attendees at the Presidential Office on the morning of October 24, and will attend the assembly's opening ceremony in Taipei on the morning of October 25.

Noting that the assembly will be co-hosted by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD) and the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED), Spokesperson Chang said it will facilitate in-depth exchanges among global democratic partners on countering disinformation, strengthening civil defense and mobilization, and other important topics and issues under this year's theme, "Claiming the Democratic Future: Unifying Voices for a New Frontier." He added that the event will also include a series of workshops and forums for discussion of issues such as women's empowerment, gender diversity rights, and youth participation in politics.

Spokesperson Chang stated that holding the WMD Global Assembly in Taiwan is significant for three reasons. First, he said, it will be Taiwan's first major international event for democratic exchange since the loosening of our border restrictions on October 13; second, around 200 friends from 70 countries will attend, reflecting the close attention that democratic partners around the world are paying to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region. Third, this assembly will give international democratic partners and civil society an opportunity for mutual exchange and cooperation to enhance global democratic resilience, Spokesperson Chang said.

Spokesperson Chang added that tomorrow, President Tsai will meet with a delegation of assembly attendees led by NED Chairman Kenneth Wollack. The delegation will include NED President and CEO Damon Wilson, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and WMD Steering Committee Chairperson Maria Ressa, and other important friends from around the world.

Spokesperson Chang said that during this period of political and economic change, the Presidential Office looks forward to stronger international understanding of Taiwan's democracy and support for democratic Taiwan, and hopes that this event helps promote global democratic solidarity and deepen global democratic cooperation among civil society groups to enhance the resilience and dynamism of global democratic development.