Gov. Kemp: NewCold To Make Henry County’s Single-largest Investment With State-of-the-Art Distribution Facility

GEORGIA, October 24 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Georgia. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment – the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date. "All across Georgia, communities are celebrating record-breaking jobs and investment," said Governor Brian Kemp. "As the number one state to do business for an unprecedented nine years, we're attracting the types of jobs and opportunities that benefit families and their neighborhoods for generations. We'll continue to recruit diverse industries that build on each other’s strengths so that we remain a destination state for job creators for years to come." Founded in the Netherlands and with a North American base in Chicago, NewCold is a rapidly growing company specializing in automated warehousing and distribution, dedicated to developing world-class systems that are energy efficient and maximize productivity. With facilities and operations in nine countries, NewCold is partnering with some of the largest food companies in the world to drive sustainable innovations in the food industry. "It is very exciting to see our rapid growth in North America as we continue to build long-term strategic relationships with our customers, built on mutual trust. We are dedicated to food safety and integrity," said Bram Hage, Founder and CEO of NewCold. "Our robust expansion includes the delivery of multiple new capital projects, as we continue developing large-scale automated facilities across Europe, Australia and North America. Our momentum confirms a very positive future for our customers and an innovation boost for the industry." "I am grateful and excited that after years of preparation and collaboration with our respected partners, we can start the development of our automated facility in the state of Georgia. We wholeheartedly agree with the Governor’s assessment of the outstanding growth in this region and we’re very happy to begin contributing to it," said Jonas Swarttouw, Vice President, Customer & Business Development for NewCold in North America. "Along with our customers and partners, we share an ambition to transform the logistics industry and reimagine the global food supply chain. Linking state-of-the-art warehouse automation systems and a passionate, dedicated staff, NewCold supports communities in their efforts to foster economic growth and create high-quality employment opportunities." NewCold’s new automated storage and distribution facility will be located at the Midland Industrial Park in McDonough. The company will be hiring for multiple positions. Interested individuals can learn more and apply at www.newcold.com/careers. "Henry County is excited to welcome NewCold to our community," said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell. "This project will represent the largest single investment in Henry County’s history by a business. This new automated facility will bring jobs not only in logistics, but mechatronics and robotics, which are two key sectors in Henry County Schools’ recent STEM development efforts for our students." "We are excited that NewCold has chosen Henry County for their new facility," said Henry County Development Authority Chairman Irv Culpepper. "This highly automated facility will bring additional high skilled jobs while also increasing Henry County’s already strong portfolio of foreign direct investment." Project Manager Cameron Barnhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Quick Start, Norfolk Southern, and Georgia Power. "NewCold’s supply chain and logistics solutions support global companies that depend on the reliable, efficient delivery of goods to market, and we are excited to welcome them to Georgia," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Georgia’s long history of investments in infrastructure and workforce create an environment where companies and communities can grow. We are thrilled to celebrate the jobs and opportunities NewCold will be creating in Henry County, and look forward to NewCold’s future success!" Georgia is a leading logistics hub for food logistics companies. Georgia currently has more than 189 million cubic square feet of cold storage space. Companies located in Georgia have access to 80% of U.S. markets in less than two days of driving or two hours by plane.