Gov. Wolf: $297,000 in New Funding Awarded to Construction Industry Pre-Apprenticeship Program in Eastern Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the commonwealth’s strong workforce continues with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the Construction Apprentice Preparatory Program (CAPP) to prepare nearly 100 apprentices for acceptance into any of the construction industry trades.

“There’s a need for good, well-trained workers in the construction industry and CAPP is a great starting point,” said Gov. Wolf. “This program is giving trainees the skills they need to gain employment or transition into an apprenticeship program. Our investments in apprenticeship programs like this one creates a future pipeline of the talented workforce our businesses must have to succeed.”

Through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, CAPP’s training curriculum will prepare participants (regardless of trade) for the scholastic criteria required to pass the apprenticeship test for entrance into a registered apprenticeship program. Over the course of the grant, CAPP will train 30 apprentices per year for three years. After completion of the program, pre-apprentices will have the necessary skills to gain employment or transition into an apprenticeship program.

Under Gov. Wolf, 87 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and more than $13.7 million has been invested through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program.

The program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

“We at CAPP appreciate this grant award as it provides crucial funding that allows us to continue focusing on what matters most – providing direct access to life-altering careers in the construction industry,” said Kylee Pickens, CAPP President and CEO.

Founded in 2010 in Montgomery County, CAPP’s primary mission is to bridge the diversity gap in the building trades. CAPP is currently the resource for the largest number of minorities and women entering the building trade unions in Philadelphia.

