DATCP Dairy Processor Grant Application Open through January 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 24, 2022

Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for dairy processor grants through January 30, 2023. These grants aim to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin's dairy processing facilities.

Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dai ry processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products. Funding from these grants can be used to address a wide range of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services.

“Since this program began in 2014, demand for grants have outpaced available funding," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Here in America's Dairyland, our hardworking dairy processors lead the way in innovation and modernization. Governor Evers recognizes this, and in the biennial budget, doubled the funding for the dairy processor grants from $200,000 to $400,000 annually."

Grants will be awarded for projects up to $50,000 and two years in duration. Processors are required to provide a match of 20 percent of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process.

The grant application is available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/DairyDevelopment.aspx. Applications are due to DATCP Grants Manager Ryan Dunn at ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 30, 2023. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2023.

Since 2014, DATCP has received 161 dairy processor grant proposals requesting more than $6.3 million. DATCP has funded 85 of those proposals totaling $1.7 million. For more information on dairy processor grants, visit DATCP's website.

