AG Peterson statement in response to Eighth Circuit Order

Attorney General Doug Peterson statement:

 

“We are pleased the temporary stay has been granted. It’s very important that the legal issues involving presidential power be analyzed by the court before transferring over $400 billion in debt to American taxpayers.”

