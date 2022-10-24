Culinary Heavyweights Open PLAYTE Kitchen Studio for Foodie Fun in Napa
Offerings include Space Rental, Culinary Content and Cooking Classes
Our team is proud to offer a physical space in the heart of Napa dedicated to foodies hungry to sharpen their cooking skills and culinary professionals looking to take their brand to the next level.”NAPA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLAYTE Kitchen, a culinary experience company that teaches home cooks how to cook and play in the kitchen, today announced the opening of its new studio located at 1100 Lincoln Avenue, Suite 202A, in Napa. The curated and functional kitchen workspace was designed exclusively for foodie fun and includes approximately 500 square feet of rentable space for creating top-notch food photo and video content. Key features include a fully equipped kitchen with adjustable studio lighting, lifestyle props, food props, and an assortment of kitchen tools, appliances, crockery, and cutlery, food prep and conference areas as well as free on-site parking, restroom facilities and elevator access.
— PLAYTE Kitchen founders
Chefs Matt Dailey, Sandy Sauter, Josh Anderson and the team behind California Wine Country’s top hospitality consulting firm Maryam + Company, Maryam Ahmed and Jenae Patrick, founded PLAYTE Kitchen to teach the culinary curious how to explore and thrive in the kitchen.
Since 2020, PLAYTE has offered popular in-person and virtual cooking classes such as “Foodie FUNdamentals,” “Weekend Brunch,” “Mother of Sauces,” and “Tasty Tapas” for home chefs ranging in topic, skill-level and duration not to mention culinary content services such as recipe development and testing, professional food styling, photography and videography.
"After two years of development and running programs from our own kitchens, we are thrilled that our brand-new studio is now open," said PLAYTE Kitchen founders Dailey, Sauter, Anderson, Ahmed and Patrick in a joint statement. "Our team is proud to offer a physical space in the heart of Napa dedicated to foodies hungry to sharpen their cooking skills and culinary professionals looking to take their brand to the next level."
PLAYTE Kitchen Services include:
● Virtual Cooking Classes*
o 90-minute live virtual cooking class with a PLAYTE Kitchen culinary coach hosted via Zoom
o Digital class packet with recipes, ingredient list, and equipment list
o Public Class: $30 per device
o Private Class: $1,500 ($35 per additional device over 30); elevate your class with a sommelier suggested wine pairing and live wine education for $500
Note: PLAYTE Kitchen is offering a $1,000 flat rate for private virtual classes hosted in December and January (a minimum $500 savings) for entrepreneurs and small business owners.
● In-person Cooking & Tasting Classes
o Duration: 3 hours
o Printed and digital class packet with recipes, ingredient list, and equipment list
o Public Course: $150 per person
o Private Course: $2,500 ($250 per additional guest over 10)
● Kitchen Studio Space Rental
o Half-Day Rental Fee (4 hours): $600
o Full-Day Rental Fee (8 hours): $1,000
o Additional Hours (after 8 hours): $250/hr
o Weekly Rental Fee (5 days/8 hours): $4,500
● Kitchen Equipment Rental Fees: $250 per day
● Audio/Visual Equipment Rental Fees: $500 per day
● Photo/Video Production & Editing Services
o Concept & Creative Services: starting at $250 per project
o Recipe Development: $500 per recipe
o Food & Beverage Talent: $500 per day
o Day-of A/V Production Assistance: $500 per day
o Editing Services: starting at $350 per day
*Customer must purchase their own groceries.
All classes and experiences can be booked online through a simple and seamless purchase process. Custom and partnership cooking classes are also available upon request.
For more information, visit www.playtekitchen.com or follow PLAYTE Kitchen on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @PLAYTEKitchen or #foodiefun.
ABOUT PLAYTE KITCHEN
Formed in 2020, PLAYTE Kitchen teaches the culinary curious how to cook and play in the kitchen. Chefs Sandy Sauter and Josh Anderson, culinary educator Matt Dailey, Maryam Ahmed, owner of Maryam + Company, and Jenae Patrick, joined forces to offer in-person and virtual foodie fun for home chefs ranging in topic, skill-level and duration. Together, the principles of PLAYTE Kitchen have a combined eighty years of professional experience in the food and beverage industry, including premier brands such as The Culinary Institute of America and Thomas Keller Restaurant Group. After years of crossing paths in Napa Valley, these five partners came together to offer engaging education based on their love of food and passion for teaching others.
Evita B. McDaniels
Broughton M&C
evita@broughtonmc.com
