Price Digests Announces 2022 Highest Retained Value Awards Winners for Commercial Trucks
Six commercial truck OEMs are honored: Volvo, Freightliner, Isuzu, Chevrolet, Mercedes-Benz, and International win awards in nine categories.
This year, we’ve seen higher retained values across the board for Heavy and Medium Duty trucks.”TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Price Digests, the leading vehicle values and specs data provider for more than 100 years, today announces the winners of the 4th annual Price Digests Highest Retained Value Awards (HRVA). This is the only industry awards program that leverages third-party, unbiased, data-driven residual values of commercial trucks to recognize those that best hold their value. Price Digests is powered by The Truck Blue Book.
— Jessica Carr, Director of Data and Analytics
The prestigious Price Digests HRVA awards are presented in nine categories honoring Class 3-8 commercial trucks, ranging from light to heavy-duty models. The winners represent the 2022 model series projected to retain the highest percentage of their original value during a five-year period.
Jessica Carr, Price Digests Director of Data and Analytics, says the impact of Covid-19 supply chain woes changed the trajectory of retained value, keeping it higher than in years past. “This year, we’ve seen higher retained values across the board for Heavy and Medium Duty trucks. We expect the supply chain issues to continue to keep prices higher than normal during the next two to three years, especially for heavy and medium duty commercial trucks, so the investments people and companies make in their trucks will remain high.” Price Digests monitors new and used truck values each month, with data analysts updating its Truck Blue Book data to ensure accurate values, VIN decoding and specifications.
The HRVA awards are part of Price Digests’ commitment to providing independent, accurate, reliable information. “We’re empowering truck dealers, buyers, insurers, lenders, and others by providing reliable data that helps them make informed decisions. Understanding retained value is just one way we enable them to use data as a competitive advantage,” says Dan Smith, Price Digests Sales Director. Winners of the HRVA Awards are being honored at the American Transportation Association’s MCE Conference in San Diego, with individual trophy presentations.
The 2022 Price Digests Highest Retained Value Award Winners with MSRP and 5-year predicted retained value percentage
Heavy Duty Trucks Conventional Sleeper Tractor: International LT625 MSRP: $131,430 Retained value: 57.74%
Heavy Duty Trucks Conventional Day Cab Tractor: Volvo VHD64FT MSRP: $153,284 Retained value: 65.21%
Heavy Duty Trucks Conventional Cab and Chassis: Volvo VHD64B MSRP: $153,717 Retained value: 71.34%
Medium Duty Trucks Conventional Cab and Chassis: Freightliner M2 106 MSRP: $97,186 Retained value: 41.90%
Medium Duty Trucks Cabover Cab and Chassis: Chevrolet 4500 MSRP: $51,935 Retained value: 65.93%
Medium Duty Trucks Crew Cab and Chassis: Isuzu NQR MSRP: $55,092 Retained value: 57.12%
Light Duty Trucks Crew Cab and Chassis: Chevrolet 2500HD MSRP: $51,519 Retained value: 58.48%
Light Duty Trucks Cargo Vans: Mercedes-Benz 3500XD MSRP: $56,058 Retained value: 62.09%
Light Duty Trucks Regular Cab and Chassis: Chevrolet 2500HD MSRP: $44,810 Retained value: 58.48%
About Price Digests
Since 1911 Price Digests, a business of Randall Reilly, has served the vehicle data needs of the insurance, finance, government, and dealer markets through its portfolio of VIN decoding, specifications, and market value data solutions for the commercial truck, passenger vehicle, marine, powersport, and recreational vehicle asset classes. Our data insights help enterprises drive competitive advantage through asset data workflow efficiencies while also playing a pivotal role in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and risk mitigation of assets. Price Digests data is powered by The Truck Blue Book.
About Randall Reilly
Randall Reilly is the growth platform for vital industries. We deliver unique data and insights that align the buyers and sellers who drive the nation's economy. We help clients create and grow better relationships with their customers, gain better insights on market and buyer behaviors and deliver better results in top-line growth, both right away and ongoing. Visit randallreilly.com for more information.
