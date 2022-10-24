Aarna Networks Expands Open RAN Collaboration by Joining the Telecom Infra Project
TIP ROMA compliance and interoperability testing key to align with industry requirements.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which offers a zero touch management software solution for edge computing and 5G applications to enterprise customers and communications services providers, has officially joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) as an Associate member and is onboarding into the OpenRAN Project Group and ROMA subgroup. This signals Aarna’s deepening commitment to industry collaboration around orchestration and automation of Open RAN technologies and use cases.
“The TIP ROMA initiative has proven its important role in aggregating network operator requirements on Open RAN orchestration and lifecycle management automation,” says Amar Kapadia, CEO and Co-Founder of Aarna Networks. “Given this focus, TIP ROMA compliance and interoperability testing is a key area of focus for us as we evolve our AMCOP O-RAN SMO offering to more closely align with industry requirements.”
Through participation in the O-RAN Software Community, Aarna provides comprehensive SMO support across O1, O2, A1, and R1 interfaces. By leveraging open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies, Aarna software and SaaS solutions enable new services, slash operational costs, and speed time to market. Aarna’s AMCOP O-RAN SMO is the industry's first open source SMO. It was built to O-RAN Alliance specifications, and designed to be vendor neutral and easy to use.
Aarna will be participating in the Open RAN Summit and Telecom Infra Project Summit as part of the Fyuz event in Madrid, Spain, October 25-27th. Pavan Samudrala will be giving a talk in a breakout session on Accelerating O-RAN adoption through open source, October 26th, 08:00-9:45 AM, and a collaboration between Aarna Networks and Red Hat on Multicloud O-RAN orchestration will be shown in the Red Hat booth.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale. We’re on a mission to help enterprises and network operators unlock previously unimagined new services and drastically slash operational costs, and improve time to market. Aarna’s software and SaaS solutions leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management services. Visit https://www.aarnanetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarna-networks-inc./
