Titan Casket Product Appears in Taylor Swift Video

Taylor Swift just released a new video for "Anti-Hero" off her newly-released album, Midnights.

The video includes a sketch starring comedian Mike Birbiglia, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Mary Elizabeth Ellis, comedian John Early, and Taylor Swift. The skit begins at 2:12 into the video and runs for about two minutes. Taking place at Swift's funeral, the attendees sit in front of a prominently displayed casket. Taylor eventually cracks open the top of the casket and looks out, before emerging completely.

The casket used in the video is the Titan Casket: Orion Series in a Copper color. The casket appears throughout the skit. Taylor Swift also featured the casket in photos posted on her Instagram and Twitter feeds.

About Titan Casket

Titan Casket is the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer casket company in the U.S. Founded in 2016 by casket entrepreneur Scott Ginsberg, who was later joined by co-founders Joshua Siegel (former Amazon executive) and Elizabeth Siegel (repeat DTC founder), the company allows customers to buy caskets online for half the price they would pay for one from a funeral home. The FTC's "Funeral Rule" provides families the federal right to buy a casket outside the funeral home, and that funeral homes must accept delivery.

In addition to sales through its own website, Titan Casket is the largest casket seller on Amazon, and sells its caskets at Walmart, Sam's Club and Costco.

