Ted Rose debuts his newly released fictional tale – "JUDGE ED"

The saga of the honorable Judge Ed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) October 24, 2022

"JUDGE ED" is a fictional tale filled with the common thread of suspense, action, adventure, humor, and romance, with a thrilling fate.

In "JUDGE ED," by Ted Rose, readers follow the adventurous life of Judge Ed as he rises through the levels of the judicial system. Judge Ed is a humble man who has an impressive early career and displays a profound sense of professionalism and integrity behind the bench.

"There is more to Judge Ed's life than just his duties in the courtroom. He is a man with many interests and a humble person who knows how to enjoy life," Rose said.

Judge Ed's success and fame in the courtroom leads him to South Florida where he is confronted with an evil force that will threaten his life. Readers are left pondering what will happen next after they discover the striking outcome.

In an attempt to not restrict his audience, Rose left out any profanity, sex, drugs, politics or religion.

The author allows the reader to learn about some famous celebrities who have stayed in the guest house, on Judge Ed's compound, for some R&R.

"I created this story for all to enjoy," Rose said. "Anyone from age 15 to 100 can read ‘JUDGE ED' and come away from the thrilling storyline, absorbed in the emotions and personalities of the characters."

"JUDGE ED"

By Ted Rose

ISBN: 9781796087833 (softcover); 9781796087840 (hardcover)

Available at Xlibris US, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ted Rose was born and reared in Columbus, Ohio. Rose received his bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and his master's degree from Ohio State University, both in the arts. He played basketball and baseball throughout high school and college. Rose was a high school teacher and coach for 33 years, in math, health, basketball, and baseball. He is the father of two sons and has three grandchildren. Rose currently resides in Columbus, Ohio.

To learn more, please visit https://www.authortedrose.com.

###

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Baccaro

480-648-7557

abaccaro@lavidge.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ted_rose_debuts_his_newly_released_fictional_tale_judge_ed/prweb18975587.htm