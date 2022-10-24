Ryan Recognized as a Best Workplace in Dallas by the Dallas Business Journal for 12th Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the 2022 Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work list for the 12th consecutive year, ranking second in the Large Company category.

The Dallas Business Journal has been recognizing the top employers in North Texas for over two decades, distinguishing the top employee-centric companies operating in one of the leading cities in the nation for business and job creation.

"Being recognized as one of the best workplaces is a testament to the culture fostered by the team at our Dallas headquarters," said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. "For more than 30 years, Ryan has been dedicated to continually evolving based on team member feedback and using that feedback to offer a positive and innovative work culture. We are honored to be recognized by the Dallas Business Journal for twelve consecutive years."

To earn a ranking, companies had to meet or exceed a national best practice score based on overall employee participation and performance for their category, as determined by Quantum Workplace who administered the survey. Winners were announced during an awards program dinner on October 20 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel.

For information about careers at Ryan, visit the careers section of our website.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

