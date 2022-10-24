Web The Thao is a Viet Nam-based website founded with a mission to provide the latest and most accurate information about trending sports events in NBA, Bong Da, international football, basketball, and more.

Viet Nam is a place to be for people who enjoy locally-brewed beer, gorgeous architecture, lore-filled ruins, and gorgeous landscapes. Viet Nam is also known for its rich sports culture, embracing football, badminton, volleyball, wrestling, cycling, and more.

To ensure everyone can quickly reach the latest information regarding Vietnamese and international sports events, Web The Thao was formed – a Viet Nam-based sports website offering an abundance of sports articles, publications, and news.

Football, or as locals call it “Bong Da”, is the most popular sport in Vietnam. It steadily soared in popularity for over a century, and Web The Thao leaves no rock unturned when scouring the web for the latest events in this field.

One of the most recent events in Asian football was the transfer of the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup-winning coach Diego Giustozzi from El Pozo Murcia Costa Calida from the Vietnamese national team. The world-class coach left the team saying that “he could not give 100% to the club.”

Web The Thao’s journalists have reached Steve Darby, the globally acclaimed English football coach and former player who earned the bulk of his renown while working as a coaching consultant in Asia for Everton and India’s Manipur government. Steve imparted that “Viet Nam has a great opportunity to attend the 2026 World Cup. When asked to elaborate, Steve imparted the following:

“Vietnam has great opportunities. I firmly believe that if Vietnam continues to develop in the current direction, Vietnam will win a place in the World Cup. In fact, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Australia are almost certain to have slots. The remaining seats are divided among tams like UAE, Qatar, Vietnam, China or Thailand, maybe Iraq, Syria, or Jordan,” said Steve Darby.

Web The Thao is also covering the latest developments in the e-sports space. Recently, Web The Thao’s journalists have followed Ryan Hart, a formerly homeless person who is now a distinguished gamer and a Guinness World Record holder.

Ryan was living on the streets for over two decades and struggled to scrape by however he could during this time. When asked about his life before embracing e-sports and gaming, Ryan said the following:

“There were times when I didn’t even know where I could get my next meal. Game shops are like my real home, a place where I can leave my problems behind. I really found something I’m really good at,” said Ryan Heart.

More information about Web The Thao is available on the company’s official website.

