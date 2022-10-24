Submit Release
AMD to Unveil Next Generation EPYC Processors During “together we advance_data centers” Event

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced “together we advance_data centers,” an in-person and livestreamed event to unveil the next generation of AMD EPYC™ data center processors. AMD executives, along with other key ecosystem partners, will present details on the next generation data center processor and solutions.

The live stream will start at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 10 at www.amd.com/en/events/epyc as well as the AMD YouTube channel.

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblogLinkedIn and Twitter pages.

