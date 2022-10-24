Jerusalem House Celebrates 30 Years of Community Service at October Luncheon
Atlanta HIV/AIDS non-profit announces sale of its Family Program property and new housing strategy as it faces housing crisis and funding cutsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerusalem House, Atlanta's oldest and largest provider of permanent housing for low-income and homeless individuals and families affected by HIV/AIDS, recently celebrated more than 30 years of service to the Atlanta community. At its celebration luncheon, the non-profit announced its new housing strategy, which will lessen its reliance on rental properties in the face of Atlanta's housing crisis and looming cuts to funding.
Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) funding through the City of Atlanta for Jerusalem House is being reduced as Atlanta’s funding will be reduced by 44%, from $22 million to $13 million, eating into the largest portion of the charity’s operating funds. To help position the charity to purchase additional housing, a key component of the new housing strategy, Jerusalem House recently sold the facility that had housed its “Family Program.”
Efforts to renew pledges to Jerusalem House brought 250 people to the luncheon, originally scheduled for March 2020, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, was present. He announced his support of moving housing opportunities for persons with AIDS forward in the City of Atlanta.
Jerusalem House provides more than 70% of the permanent supportive housing designated for Atlanta’s homeless, as well as its low-income population that are living with HIV/AIDS. The charity oversees its two residential programs, two master lease programs and a temporary housing subsidy program. Jerusalem House also partners with groups supporting the homeless, those recovering from addiction and elderly clientele living with HIV/AIDS and families.
“Stable housing is key to creating positive health care and life outcomes,” explained the President and CEO of Jerusalem House, Maryum Lewis. “Our supportive services help residents maintain their housing and offer opportunities that lead to upward mobility. To provide the supportive services, we partner with 25 organizations including Open Hand, Grady Infectious Disease Program and AID Atlanta.”
Lewis added, “Jerusalem House is positioning itself for continued success as we cope with a combination of significant external challenges that will affect how we provide necessary housing and services. Rental housing costs are spiraling upwards as demand increases. Our scattered site program, which houses people in apartments across the area, has struggled to find and keep apartments.”
Facing reduction of federal HOPWA funding, Jerusalem House continues to seek out philanthropic partnerships to support new facilities and necessary, major organizational transitions. It is exploring the possibility of a capital campaign, as well as refining development strategies to better meet the challenges of a new service model.
“The final critical component, and one that has been ongoing for some time, is to create and expand relationships within the Atlanta housing community to take advantage of existing expertise in this space,” added Lewis. “We must leverage the funds we do have and build strong partnerships to position Jerusalem House to serve its clients well into the future.”
