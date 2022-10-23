Submit Release
Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates President of China Xi Jinping

UZBEKISTAN, October 23 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the successful holding of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party and his re-election to the post of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party.

“Under Your leadership, the People’s Republic of China is achieving unprecedented success. Your far-sighted and wise policy and the large-scale reforms serve, first of all, to radically improve the life of the Chinese people and strengthen the sustainable development of the country”, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in his congratulatory message.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed confidence that all the new plans and initiatives announced by Xi Jinping will make a worthy contribution to the prosperity of the Chinese state and further enhance its international authority.

It is emphasized that today China has become the leading trading partner of Uzbekistan, and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically in all areas.

“I am ready to continue a friendly and open dialogue with You, my dear brother. I am sure that in the future, by joint efforts, we will certainly raise the mutually beneficial relations between Uzbekistan and China to even greater heights”, the letter says.

The Leader of Uzbekistan wished Xi Jinping good health, family happiness and new success in his responsible state activities, and peace and lasting prosperity to the friendly people of China.

Source: UzA

