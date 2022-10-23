October 24 – United Nations Day

UZBEKISTAN, October 23 - The United Nations is an intergovernmental organization whose stated purposes are to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations, achieve international cooperation, and be a centre for harmonizing the actions of nations. The UN Charter was adopted on 26 June 1945 and took effect on 24 October 1945.

October 24 has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948. In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a further resolution declaring that United Nations Day shall be an international observance or international holiday and recommended that it should be observed as a public holiday by United Nations member states. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the founding of the organization.

The decision to establish the UN was taken in Moscow in 1943 by the foreign ministers of the United States, the United Kingdom, China and the Soviet Union. Initially, 51 countries signed the UN Charter, and in 2000 their number increased to 189. Today, about 200 countries are members of the UN.

The official languages ​​of the UN and its organizations are English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish. The UN Headquarters is located in New York.

As stated in the UN Charter, it follows the principles of maintaining peace and security in the world, equality and self-determination of peoples, ensuring cooperation between peoples in solving economic, social and cultural problems.

The United Nations has four goals: maintaining peace and security in the world; developing friendly relations between countries; cooperation in solving international problems and in ensuring respect for human rights; coordination of actions of different countries.

Uzbekistan joined the United Nations on 2 March 1992. On this day, the National Flag of the Republic of Uzbekistan was raised in front of the building of the UN General Assembly. In 1993, a UN Office was opened in Tashkent. The representative office of the Republic of Uzbekistan began working in the UN. The Republic of Uzbekistan also became a member of UNESCO.

Source: UzA