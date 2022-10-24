New Webinar: How to Increase Sales Performance in Outbound Contact Centers

NobelBiz, Cloud Contact Center Technology

Using AI-powered data analytics to match the right leads to the right agents to increase sales

We want the data to speak for itself! The goal is to be able to set up that agent to have the most successful potential outcome.” — Kevin Daly

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz just released a brand-new webinar on the outbound sales performance topic, featuring two of the most relevant professionals in the outbound space:Kevin Daly - CEO & Founder, Value-AdThe founder of Value Ad and the creator of Bestpair, Kevin has combined his experience in data modeling and sales management to build a data service that gets results from the right combination of client, product, and agent, focusing specifically on the strike rates of agents across 15+ countries.Michael McGuire - Senior Contact Center Software Consultant, NobelBizWith over 20 years of experience running contact centers, Michael is a highly skilled call center expert, passionate about technology, data analysis, staff management, and building and leading teams to meet and exceed service level demands.The 19th episode of the NobelBiz Webinar Series premiered Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 1 pm EST | 10 am PST, and can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.The goal of this episode was for the audience to deeply understand the current state of outbound sales in Contact Centers and get relevant insights on efficient outbound sales processes, strategies, technology & tools that can boost conversion rates and increase sales.The show's host was Christian Montes, Executive VP of Client Operations at NobelBiz. Christian is also the host of the First Contact – Stories of the Call Center Podcast, where he interviews leaders from the Contact Center industry searching for amazing inspirational stories.Watch the entire episode to learn about:🗸 The current state of the outbound sales ecosystem (processes, strategies, tools, and resources)🗸 The importance of data in outbound contact centers🗸 Crucial data points for contact centers and how to leverage them🗸 Effective vs. Ineffective outbound sales processes🗸 Strategies and tools to optimize outbound sales🗸 The impact of using AI-powered data analytics on sales and overall business performanceAbout NobelBiz:NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry?Do you want to share your knowledge with our audience?Do you know anyone who fits these criteria?Please email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com, and let's set up a meeting!

Webinar Promo | How to Increase Sales Performance in Outbound Contact Centers