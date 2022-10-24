Every year, the Department of State administers the Diversity Visa Program for applicants from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. For the year 2024, up to 55,000 Diversity Visas (DVs) will be available worldwide. There is no cost to register for this program. The online registration period for the Diversity Visa 2024 Program (DV-2024) begins on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and ends on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 12:00 noon.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS when you apply for this program:

Read all instructions before submitting your application: https://mn.usembassy.gov/mn/visas-mn/immigrant-visas-mn/diversity-visa-mn/

Go to dvprogram.state.gov to submit your entry. This is the ONLY way to enter.

Beware of scams. There is NO FEE to enter.

Beware of those who claim they can improve your chances if you pay them or who offer to complete your application for you. If someone does help you with your application, you should be present so that you can provide the correct answers to all questions and to make sure that you keep a printout of your confirmation page with your unique confirmation number.

You must use a recent photo. Make sure your photo was taken in the last six months. Using an old photo will disqualify you. Your photos must meet the same standards as U.S. visa photos.

Only submit ONE entry per person. If your name is entered more than once per DV season (DV-2024), you will be disqualified.

List ONLY your legally married spouse on your application. Listing a partner on your application if you are not legally married at the time of your registration for the lottery will result in disqualification.

List ALL of your children under the age of 21 on your application, even if they do not live with you or will not be traveling/immigrating with you. Incorrect or incomplete information in your entry will result in disqualification.

Keep your unique confirmation number. You will need this number to check whether you have been selected to apply for a Diversity Visa.

The Department of State determines who is selected through a randomized drawing. Selections will be made starting on May 6, 2023 (Washington, DC, Eastern Standard Time). The U.S. government will NOT inform you directly if you are selected. The Entrant Status Check on the website dvprogram.state.gov/ESC is the ONLY way to see if you were selected. Do NOT be fooled by any letter or e-mail announcements; these are scams.

Being selected in the DV lottery drawing does not guarantee you an interview or a visa. It means that you are eligible to apply for the visa.