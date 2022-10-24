Jorge Alegre Announces Software Company Belief System and Structure
Love Achievers is a Belief System and Company Structure Based on Love and Spirituality to Benefit Clients and Company Teams
I believe these beliefs and company structure will improve software company success on the inside and the outside, with a new and renewed relationship with their clients and more motivated teams.”MADRID, SPAIN, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jorge Alegre, a business coach specializing in digital companies, announced a new belief system and company structure for software companies and digital media companies using the power of love and spirituality called Love Achievers.
The belief system has 11 beliefs based on love and spiritual values. These values unite company teams and everybody in the same direction in the flow. Love and care values benefit the company’s clients and increase the quality of products from software and digital companies by having more motivated teams.
The structure for digital companies would contain the modules:
• Client Onboarding: Activities to capture clients and leads and welcome them into using the company products or services. The focus is on helping clients use the company software and collaborative client channels with other partners.
• Digital Creation: Product design, development, and publishing activities with enhanced inspiration by being connected with the universe.
• Client Growth: Activities for client support. The focus is on client growth instead of solving issues with the software.
Jorge Alegre said, “I believe these beliefs and company structure will improve software company success on the inside and the outside, with a new and renewed relationship with their clients and more motivated teams.”
