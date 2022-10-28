Guide Book for Loved Ones of Traumatized People
William John Roberts shares advice for "Trauma in the Family: A handbook for traumatized families"
Loved ones will have an improved understanding of individuals struggling with PTSD and an awareness of the challenges they face, their needs and methods to help them deal with the disorder.”WEST MIDLAND, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William John Roberts provides readers with a self-help book for families and close relatives to help them understand loved ones who are struggling with the effects of trauma and negative experiences that can alter the course of their lives and their behaviors. "Trauma in the Family: A handbook for traumatized families" is written by an author who has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD as well as experience in tending to those with the condition. Roberts draws from his experiences and hardships to create a guide to equip loved ones with knowledge and information that can help with their situation.
— W John Roberts
Roberts elaborates on the nature of PTSD and how it can change a person's life, particularly survivors of domestic violence, including children. This is done in a clear and simple way to make the work accessible to laypeople. With this information, loved ones will have an improved understanding of individuals struggling with PTSD and an awareness of the challenges they face, their needs and methods to help them deal with the disorder. This is crucial as having a support system that is aware of the effects of PTSD can greatly aid the affected individuals.
The advice in "Trauma in the Family: A handbook for traumatized families" has been tried and tested. The book’s content is based on Roberts’ extensive background helping individuals and families deal with the effects of PTSD. Roberts has also used the information in its pages to help his own family learn about the disorder in a simple way and better understand his condition. For those having difficulty grasping the ramifications of PTSD in their loved ones, "Trauma in the Family: A handbook for traumatized families" is a truly helpful work that will help one gain an improved understanding of PTSD and have a less challenging time supporting those struggling with the condition.
About the Author
William John Roberts is a trauma specialist and counselor as well as a published author. He has much experience helping people deal with trauma, particularly for ex-service and children's PTSD issues.
William John Roberts
Sweetspire Literature Management
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Trauma in the Family by W. John Roberts