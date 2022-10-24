Lao BioSpring.LTD reached a preliminary cooperation intention with customers at the “Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022”
VIENTIANE, LAOS, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSpring ("BioSpring Group.LTD" "BioSpring Group") that it has reached preliminary cooperation intentions with clients at the "Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022" event in Bangkok.
At the event site, BioSpring's business team communicated and communicated with customers from Nepal, Bhutan, and Timor-Leste, and the two parties reached preliminary intentions on business cooperation and product registration submissions.
The client expressed his acceptance of Biospring's invitation and planned to visit Laos.Biospring said it hopes to complete market access in the above countries next year.
About BioSpring
BioSpring is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company providing innovative solutions from formulation development to product commercialization. We aspire to lead by example and be a business that serves users around the world, and we will launch a range of affordable products that can be used globally.Visit:www.biospring.ltd to know more information.
About Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022
Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022 is co-organized by Informa Markets and IMPACT Exhibition Management in association with CPHI Southeast Asia and will be held from 19-21 October 2022 at Impact Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand. This is a comprehensive trade fair for the pharmaceutical industry.
Medlab Asia & Asia Health is an excellent opportunity for the medical community in the ASEAN region to build and expand their network. More than 360 leading medical companies from 24 countries participated in the exhibition, and pavilions from 9 countries including Belgium, China, Germany, Poland, Taiwan, the United States, India, South Korea and Thailand demonstrated the importance of the industry.
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent applicable laws and regulations, expressions such as "plan," "target," "expect," "forecast," and similar expressions appearing in this press release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may differ materially from actual results. Important factors leading to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in regulations and/or economic conditions, uncertainty in clinical research results, exposure to various market risks, and other factors beyond the control of the company.
