New Book Chronicles Navy Vet's Conversion to Judaism
Julian Wyatt recounts process of "Becoming Jewish" amidst war
Julian Wyatt shares his experience of converting into Judaism and delves into the process of dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the struggle to find inner peace.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julian Wyatt shares his experience of converting into Judaism, which is colloquially called "Jew by choice" to refer to those who convert without any ancestral connections. This is his story of "Becoming Jewish" while on active duty in the United States Navy and deployed to the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq.
— Julian Wyatt
Wyatt recounts the deployment to Iraq as an Individual Augmentee and his affiliation with B'nai Baghdad, a congregation that lost one member during an attack. He details their actions upon learning of the situation and how he connected with the family of the deceased - a relationship that continues to this day.
Wyatt also writes about his Jewish experience after Iraq, such as the anti-Semitic harassment he encountered while in Huntington Beach, and how he contacted the Anti-Defamation League. He also delves into the process of dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the struggle to find inner peace, which remains an ongoing process. This narrative is part of Wyatt's healing process, in which he shares his life experiences as a veteran and a member of the Jewish faith.
“Becoming Jewish” is an insightful glimpse into the life of a Jewish convert as well as a veteran of Iraq. It also shines a light on PTSD, which according to studies affects 13.5% of deployed and non-deployed veterans, while as many as 500,000 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with the condition.
About the Author
Julian Wyatt is a United States Navy veteran who was deployed to Iraq and served in the Green Zone of Baghdad.
