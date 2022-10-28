Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,332 in the last 365 days.

New Book Chronicles Navy Vet's Conversion to Judaism

Julian Wyatt

Becoming Jewish: The Journey of a Lifetime

Julian Wyatt

Freedom from Within: A Prison Karma Yoga Experience: Teaching Yoga to Incarcerated Veterans and Juveniles

Julian Wyatt recounts process of "Becoming Jewish" amidst war

Julian Wyatt shares his experience of converting into Judaism and delves into the process of dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the struggle to find inner peace.”
— Julian Wyatt
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julian Wyatt shares his experience of converting into Judaism, which is colloquially called "Jew by choice" to refer to those who convert without any ancestral connections. This is his story of "Becoming Jewish" while on active duty in the United States Navy and deployed to the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq.

Wyatt recounts the deployment to Iraq as an Individual Augmentee and his affiliation with B'nai Baghdad, a congregation that lost one member during an attack. He details their actions upon learning of the situation and how he connected with the family of the deceased - a relationship that continues to this day.

Wyatt also writes about his Jewish experience after Iraq, such as the anti-Semitic harassment he encountered while in Huntington Beach, and how he contacted the Anti-Defamation League. He also delves into the process of dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the struggle to find inner peace, which remains an ongoing process. This narrative is part of Wyatt's healing process, in which he shares his life experiences as a veteran and a member of the Jewish faith.

“Becoming Jewish” is an insightful glimpse into the life of a Jewish convert as well as a veteran of Iraq. It also shines a light on PTSD, which according to studies affects 13.5% of deployed and non-deployed veterans, while as many as 500,000 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with the condition.

About the Author
Julian Wyatt is a United States Navy veteran who was deployed to Iraq and served in the Green Zone of Baghdad.

Dr. Julian Wyatt
Sweetspire Literature Management
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Julian Wyatt

You just read:

New Book Chronicles Navy Vet's Conversion to Judaism

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.