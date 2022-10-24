DAYMOND JOHN - THE ENTREPRENEUR, THE SHARK, THE BRAND CONSULTANT - WELCOMES DR JOHN LIPMAN ON IG LIVE @THESHARKDAYMOND
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After turning a $40 budget into FUBU, Mr. Daymond John has ultimately created an impressive $6 billion fashion game-changer, and has since continued to thrive as a multi-hyphenated entrepreneur, leader, mogul, speaker, businessman, shark and brand consultant. Not only a pioneer in the fashion industry, John is a 4-time Emmy Award winning Shark, a best-selling New York Times author, a branding guru, as well as a motivational speaker in high demand.
Dr. John Lipman, Dr. Angela Harden-Mack, Cynthia Bailey-Hill, and Kearn Cherry, Panelists at the Uterine Fibroid Roundtable Discussion of the Power Up Summit in Biloxi, MS, July, 2022
Dr. John Lipman and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee celebrate passage of Bill H7561 with Representative Camille Vella-Wilkinson and Dr. Theresa Caridi
Proclaimed and happily adapted, “The People's Shark," Daymond John has made an indisputable impact on hopeful and persistent entrepreneurs, through his own transparent and riveting personal story and professional journey to success that inspires people.
Daymond has simultaneously created his brand consulting company, The Shark Group. As a senior brand consultant of his company, Mr. John and his team, on an individualized basis, conduct need assessments, analyze problems, and innovate sustainable solutions for brand growth and optimal longevity, beyond his tutelage. It is fair to say that he recognizes an important opportunity when he sees one. While the “fibroid story” is not an investment opportunity, it is a way to use his significant platform to educate women; particularly African-American women who disproportionately suffer with these fibroid tumors.
We are honored, excited, and grateful for Mr. Daymond John’s invitation to Dr. John Lipman of the Atlanta Fibroid Center and the Free From Fibroids Foundation, this coming Thursday, October 27, 2022, 6pm EST/5pm CT via Instagram at @TheSharkDaymond. Together, these leaders will discuss fibroids, UFE, and some of the racial inequities that exist in the treatment of women suffering with uterine fibroids. Please help us spread the word for this important event and we hope you will join us this Thursday @ 6pm EST.
In the interim, the following includes some of Dr. John C. Lipman’s relevant experience as a leader in the nonsurgical treatment of uterine fibroids and the Free From Fibroids Foundation.
- Double Board Certified in Diagnostic Radiology as well as Vascular and Interventional Radiology
- Performed over 9,000 Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) procedures – one of the world’s most experienced UFE physician
- Delivered over 200 invited lectures on uterine fibroids and UFE including national and international conferences
- Named an Atlanta Business Chronicle Healthcare Hero of the Year, a “Top Docs” from Atlanta Magazine, the 2019 Trailblazer Physician of the Year from the Atlanta Medical Association, and the recipient of the 2021 Vanguard Award for Philanthropy from Morehouse School of Medicine.
The Free From Fibroids Foundation
Last year, Dr. Lipman started the Free From Fibroids Foundation, a nonprofit 501c3 corporation which is committed to fibroid advocacy through a plethora of efforts that will allow for sustainability of progress via increased fibroid research, as well as, policy and legislation advancement to insure nonsurgical options like UFE are mentioned to all women suffering with fibroids.
Driven by a mission to support and empower women suffering with uterine fibroids, encouraging women’s self advocacy, and ensuring that women receive all viable treatment options, Free From Fibroids Foundations’ goal is to encourage and support medical research of non-surgical alternatives to treating fibroids.
Maximizing the intersection of image guided medicine and social responsibility, the Foundation is committed to work with local Community leaders and Women’s Health groups to increase awareness of uterine fibroids, the impact fibroids have on women’s lives on a daily basis, and how to regain one’s life without surgery.
To learn more about Dr. Lipman, uterine fibroids, the UFE procedure, or the Free From Fibroids Foundation, please go to http://ATLii.com or call (770) 953-2600.
