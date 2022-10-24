DAYMOND JOHN - THE ENTREPRENEUR, THE SHARK, THE BRAND CONSULTANT - WELCOMES DR JOHN LIPMAN ON IG LIVE @THESHARKDAYMOND

About

The Atlanta Fibroid Center is a nationally recognized, state-of-the-art medical facility in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Lipman is the Founder and Medical Director, and its mission is dedicated to the exemplary care of women suffering with symptomatic uterine fibroids. The Center provides nonsurgical treatment solutions, has cared for women throughout the world, and has been recognized as a Fibroid Center of Excellence.

Atlanta Fibroid Center