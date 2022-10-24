The Illustrators Of The University Student Exhibit at Center Gallery in Detroit to Open this November

College for Creative Studies

A new exhibition of work from the Illustrators from College for Creative Studies (CCS) in Detroit’s Midtown at the Center Gallery.

This is a rare opportunity to see illustration students from one of the top programs in the country”
— Assistant to the VP Creative Studies, Aletha Jordan

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022
Exhibition on November 17, 2022 7:00pm – 10:00PM
301 Frederick Douglass St. Detroit, MI 48202

A new exhibition of work from the Illustrators of the University student organization at the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in the heart of Detroit’s Midtown at the Center Gallery. Participating in the event are sixteen students with backgrounds ranging from editorial illustration to visual development.

The prestigious group will showcase a selected illustration from each student’s graduating portfolio. Artwork on display will be for available for sale as individual giclee prints.

Graduating students presented include:
Mary Brestovansky, Kaiya Cross, Kenise Donaldson, Brianna Frey, Corina Klippstein, Mariah Kurrle, Sarah McCullough, Grace Ouwinga, David Rose, Chloe Schofield, Adam Smith, Madelyn Taylor, Andrew Tripp, Jocelyn Vandyke, Nina Vella, Lauren Vermeulen.

Chairman of the CCS Illustration department Don Kilpatrick says, “This is a rare opportunity to see illustration students from one of the top programs in the country. Not only does it present a chance to see graduating student’s work, but it offers an opportunity for the community to gather in-person and celebrate the arts.”

Assistant to the Vice President at College for Creative Studies, Aletha Jordan says, “I am very excited about this opportunity to display young illustrators work from a variety of career paths.”

The show will be held on November 17th from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Center Gallery, located in the Manoogian Visual Resource Center at: 301 Frederick Douglass St. Detroit, MI 48202.

CCS is a private art school in Detroit, Michigan. Established in 1906, the school enrolls more than 1,400 students and focuses on arts education. CCS is also active in offering art education to children through its Community Arts Partnerships program and its Henry Ford Academy: School for Creative Studies.

John Sauve
Sari M Cicurel PR
+1 734-819-3456
jsauve@collegeforcreativestudies.edu

