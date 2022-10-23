Yankee Publishing Names Kim Knox Beckius as Travel & Branded Content Editor

DUBLIN, N.H., Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yankee Publishing has named Kim Knox Beckius as its Travel & Branded Content Editor. The announcement was made today by Brook Holmberg, publisher of Yankee.

Based near Hartford, CT, Beckius is a longtime freelance writer and contributing editor to Yankee. In her new full-time role, she will contribute to all of Yankee's channels, including the bimonthly print magazine, the website NewEngland.com, the Weekends with Yankee public television series, as well as its social media platforms. She will also collaborate with Yankee Publishing's custom content team on behalf of Yankee's regional and national advertising and branding clients.

"We are delighted to welcome Kim to our full-time team," said Holmberg. "Kim has written for Yankee for many years and has long been a favorite among our readers. We are looking forward to seeing much more of her travel expertise appear on our various platforms, and we are equally excited for her to contribute to our custom publishing division."

Beckius is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW), the nation's leading professional organization for travel writers, and is frequently called on by the media to discuss New England travel and events. She is the author of seven books including Backroads of New England and New England's Historic Homes & Gardens. During her prolific career, she has written for major travel, food, and lifestyle brands including AAA, Frommer's, Fodor's, Michelin, New Hampshire Magazine, Down East Magazine, Coastal Living, Town & Country, Gayot, and Grace Ormonde Wedding Style. She produced one of the largest New England Travel websites for About.com, now TripSavvy, for more than 20 years.

As an expert in all things New England, Beckius also gives presentations about travel and wellness to corporations in the region, speaks at libraries and tourism events, and serves as a step-on guide for groups touring New England. She has also worked with a variety of hospitality industry clients to develop their own stories, brand voices, and websites.

She holds a master's degree in education from the State University of New York at New Paltz and a bachelor's degree in history and communications/public relations from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

About Yankee

Based in Dublin, New Hampshire, Yankee Publishing Inc. (YPI) is an independent publisher of magazines, websites, books, and calendars including Yankee: New England's Magazine, which was founded in 1935. Yankee co-produces the national travel and lifestyle public television series Weekends with Yankee in collaboration with public media powerhouse GBH in Boston. Yankee's storytelling has expanded to include custom publications, video, and digital content for a wide variety of partners across the country. The company is 100% employee owned.

