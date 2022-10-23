Rutland / Arrest Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4005913
TROOPER: J Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/23/2022 at approximately 1508 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple St, Rutland City VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Jonathan Valentin
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 23, 2022, at approximately 1508 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were following up on an investigation in the area of Maple St in Rutland City, when they observed Jonathan Valentin walking on the sidewalk. Valentin had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When the Trooper and Rutland City Police Officers attempted to contact Valentin, he fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Valentin was taken into custody without further incident. Valentin was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $100 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: No
