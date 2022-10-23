Rutland / Arrest Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005913

TROOPER: J Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/23/2022 at approximately 1508 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple St, Rutland City VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Jonathan Valentin

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 23, 2022, at approximately 1508 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were following up on an investigation in the area of Maple St in Rutland City, when they observed Jonathan Valentin walking on the sidewalk. Valentin had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When the Trooper and Rutland City Police Officers attempted to contact Valentin, he fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Valentin was taken into custody without further incident. Valentin was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $100 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.