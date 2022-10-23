17 Expert Sessions Hosted by GSI at INFOCUS Conference 2022

Virtual Learnings that Focus on Workflows, Visual Apps, Orchestrations, Personalization's/Extensions, Upgrades, CNC, and more

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --GSI is pleased to announce our INFOCUS conference line-up for 2022, which is being held virtually this year on October 24-27. GSI will be hosting seventeen (17) JD Edwards EnterpriseOne educational sessions, all focusing on new and exciting tactics to help your company flourish like never before.

GSI's educational sessions:

· The Secret Behind Maximizing your JD Edwards Digital Footprint

· How to Quickly Identify Modifications & Replace with Orchestrations

· JDE to NetSuite – Is It the Right Move for You?

· Insider's Guide: 5 Quick Win Orchestrations Deployed at JD Edwards Customers

· The Ultimate Guide: Form Extensions & Personalizations

· Everything You Need to Know About Workflow on the Glass

· What You Need to Know: A Functional View of a 64-Bit Upgrade

· 6 New JDE Visual Applications Made Easy

· A Guide to CNC for Non-Technical People

· Foolproof Formula: Personalizations & Extensions Made Easy

· How to take Advantage of Update Manager's Capabilities in the Latest Release

· What You Need to Know: Security Assessment & SoD – Not Just for Publicly Traded Companies

· Blueprint for a Zero Downtime Package Deployment

· DEMO: Getting started with Visual Apps: Work Center Load Review Calendar

· DEMO: Getting started with Visual Apps: Staff Utilization for Service and Asset Maintenance

· DEMO: Getting started with Visual Apps: Property Location Map

· DEMO: Getting started with Visual Apps: Employee Org Chart

For more details on GSI's sessions, times, and locations, please visit GSI INFOCUS 2022 Schedule or stop by GSI's virtual booth.

"GSI is delighted to participate in the INFOCUS 2022 Conference, and like in years past, we will be focusing our efforts on educating JD Edwards customers on how to get the most out of their system. GSI will be providing expert resources in our virtual booth and at our seventeen (17) educational sessions to answer all your questions.", said Kevin R. Herrig, President and CEO of GSI, Inc.

About GSI, Inc.

GSI (GetGSI.com) is a forward-thinking organization that aligns and optimizes your digital footprint with your business goals. We combine our deep business and industry experience with our expert knowledge of enterprise applications, automation, cloud, and cybersecurity to deliver secure and flexible systems that allow your business to thrive and not just survive. "

GSI's comprehensive suite of solutions includes:

AppCare, a 24/7 managed service that includes EaaSy with flexible "on-demand" services and dynamic pricing

SuiteCare, a 24/7 managed service for NetSuite clients

CyberCare, a 24/7 managed service to address all your cybersecurity needs.

GENIUS AI, an Application Intelligence Platform (AIP) for creating application health and user experience monitors

GENISYS, a solution for optimizing system performance

RapidReconciler®, its inventory reconciliation software

GENOME, automatically Detect, aNalyze and Automate the process of converting customizations into Orchestrations

GatewayNow, a low-cost, accelerated time-to-value ITSM solution using the industry-leading ServiceNow platform in a fully managed environment

GSI consulting and managed services are backed by its signature 100 percent guarantee. Founded in 2004, the rapidly growing company is headquartered in Atlanta with worldwide resources. With over 100 employees, GSI consultants average over 15 years of real-world experience and are certified experts in business, industry, and enterprise applications. GSI provides comprehensive 24/7 global support. GSI, Inc. was named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for two consecutive years.

Please get in touch with us today for more information on GSI's JD Edwards consulting services, including GSI's managed services, orchestrations, upgrades, implementations, cloud, and more.

