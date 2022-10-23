Vodafone Egypt collaborates with SBS to launch E-Invoicing solutions via the V-HUB platform
CAIRO, EGYPT, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Business Solutions (SBS), a Dubai-based innovative IT services provider with operations in Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and Kuwait, announced the launch of e-Invoice solutions in the Egyptian market as part of the Egyptian government's plan for digital transformation and financial inclusion in various sectors, with prices starting at 325 LE and three different packages for small and medium businesses.
E-invoices are digital documents that prove the transactions of buying and selling goods and services that are prepared and signed electronically and sent and received in real-time via the electronic billing system with the knowledge of the financier. The Tax Authority also uses the electronic tax invoice portal to review and verify electronic invoices in real-time.
SBS's new partnership with Vodafone Egypt enables us to offer e-invoicing solutions through Vodafone's App Hub Platform, Egypt's first platform for digital business solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.
SBS's E-invoicing solutions aim to provide an e-invoice system integrated with the Egyptian Tax Authority, to support all sizes of businesses Startups, Small and Medium, to switch from traditional invoice systems to electronic systems guarantees saving 60% of the costs of the paper billing system within institutions and companies.
""Our strategic partnership with Vodafone is an important step to provide electronic transformation solutions to a wide segment of customers in all governorates, where it is difficult to communicate except through an innovative software platform such as Vodafone V-Hub and an affirmation of our commitment to providing Affordable solutions for small and medium businesses” said Adel Youssef, CEO of SBS.
Egypt recently established the electronic tax invoice system in conjunction with the Tax Authority and the Ministry of Finance, making Egypt one of the first leading countries in the Arab world and the Middle East to implement the electronic invoicing system in order to effectively contribute to the collection of taxes to the state treasury, and as a result, companies and other institutions were gradually obligated to join and register in the Electronic billing system.
