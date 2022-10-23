PM TO MALU’U

Submit Release
Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare will travel to Malaita’s Northern region early tomorrow morning, Monday 24th October for the official handing over and ground breaking of four major projects for the region.

On arrival at Maluú mid-morning tomorrow, Prime Minister Sogavare will officiate as guest of honour at the Maluú wharf handover, opening of the Maluú CEMA buying Centre and opening of the Fisheries Centre at Maluú.

On Tuesday 25th October, the honorable Prime Minister will travel to Suava Bay where he will be the chief guest at the Kwatonaere Market House ground breaking ceremony.

The Member of Parliament for North Malaita, Hon. Senley Filualea and MP for Lau Mbaelelea Hon. Augustine Auga are among the Prime Minister’s delegation.

The Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani will also be attending the milestone developments.

The Prime Minister and his delegation will return to Honiara Tuesday evening.

