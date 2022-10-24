SALES BIBLE Launches at Frankfurt Book Fair
“Dr. Persuasion” Upends Sales Practices with His 10 CommandmentsFRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Hall at Frankfurt Book Fair, which concluded yesterday, was the site chosen by Armin Lear Press to launch of THE 21ST CENTURY SALES BIBLE, the latest book by Dr. Yaniv Zaid, aka Dr. Persuasion. Armin Lear partnered with Israeli publisher eBookPro to bring the title by the popular speaker/author to an international audience.
Yaniv Zaid spotlights universal principles of success in marketing, sales, negotiation, and persuasion in his SALES BIBLE. His experience worldwide in putting businesses on a direct route to profit has both shaped and refined his 10 Commandments.
In the book, he delivers memorable examples of how to implement each Commandment and the various ways to accomplish that. In brief, he tells readers how and why to:
1. Ask and get high prices.
2. Brand yourself as an expert.
3. Motivate people to act.
4. Put yourself at the front.
5. Create a growing community.
6. Market and sell differently.
7. Put people through a “persuasion process.”
8. Make people talk about you.
9. Provide personal attention.
10. Create confidence and trust.
The book upends many common practices that have been handed down to newcomers in marketing and sales—and then repeated by them because they are “supposed to work.”
“The problem is, many common beliefs and practices do nothing more than perpetuate either disappointing results or clear failure,” says Dr. Zaid. “And they often start in business school, where familiarity with digital tools may be emphasized over skill with human tools.”
“The gap between what young professionals learn in school and from mediocre managers and what they must know to increase their income can be huge,” he continues. “My mission is to deliver the straight story on how to fuel their earning potential. It comes down to the 10 Commandments.”
THE 21st CENTURY SALES BIBLE is especially valuable to entrepreneurs, business students about to launch their career, educators in undergraduate and graduate business programs, and sales professional in both management and direct sales. Dr. Zaid gives specific guidance on developing professional authority as well as brand building.
About Dr. Yaniv Zaid
Known to the world as Doctor Persuasion, economist and attorney Dr. Yaniv Zaid acts as a business consultant to government departments, private firms, and public organizations. He holds a PhD in law and is recognized worldwide as an expert in the fields of public speaking, marketing, sales, negotiation, and persuasion.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear was founded with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 28 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, CO with a production office in Arlington, VA and a design team near Boston, MA. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
TITLE The 21st Century Sales Bible
SUBTITLE Mastering the 10 Commandments of Marketing, Negotiation & Persuasion
AUTHOR Dr. Yaniv Zaid
ISBN 978-1-956450-38- (PB), 978-1-956450-39-2 (eBook)
PRICE $24.95, $9.99
PUB DATE October 18, 2022
Judith Bailey
Armin Lear Press
+1 970-577-8500
email us here