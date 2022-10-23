Williston Barracks / DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1006848
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 23, 2022, at 0152 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, MM 90, Winooski VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal
ACCUSED: Reed Messner
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 23, 2022, at approximately 0152 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. The operator was identified as Reed Messner (27) of Colchester. While speaking with Messner, Troopers observed several indicators of alcohol impairment. Messner was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Messner was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 8th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 8th, 2022, at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
Vermont State Police
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111
blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov