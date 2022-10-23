Submit Release
News Search

There were 257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,915 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident 

   

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

   

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22A1006848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111 

   

DATE/TIME:  October 23, 2022, at 0152 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, MM 90, Winooski VT 

VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal  

   

ACCUSED: Reed Messner 

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT 

   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On October 23, 2022, at approximately 0152 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations.  The operator was identified as Reed Messner (27) of Colchester.  While speaking with Messner, Troopers observed several indicators of alcohol impairment.  Messner was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, Messner was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 8th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal.

  

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: November 8th, 2022, at 0815 hours         

COURT: Chittenden 

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED 

   

   

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 



Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495 

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.