Williston Barracks / DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1006848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 23, 2022, at 0152 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, MM 90, Winooski VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal

ACCUSED: Reed Messner

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 23, 2022, at approximately 0152 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. The operator was identified as Reed Messner (27) of Colchester. While speaking with Messner, Troopers observed several indicators of alcohol impairment. Messner was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Messner was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 8th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 8th, 2022, at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.