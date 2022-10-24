Submit Release
2022 Email Statistics for SMBs - Email Security, Scams, and Spam

Global cloud hosting provider CLDY released 2022 email statistics around and affecting small businesses email usage.

The rising need for effective email protection drove us to create an intelligent platform for our email hosting customers. CLDY's aim is to use technology to help our customers effectively"

— Dan Chen, MD of CLDY.com
— Dan Chen, MD of CLDY.com
SINGAPORE, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global cloud hosting provider CLDY released 2022 email statistics around and affecting small and medium businesses (SMB) email usage.

From a sample size of over 15,000 email users across 3,000 businesses, the email statistics show a trend of increasing email-based attacks, scams, and spam. The largest increase in spam attack footprints found that snowshoe spamming is becoming more prevalent – where malicious actors use multiple IPs and domains for spam campaigns in an effort to avoid detection.

CLDY's proprietary C.3 Gen platform has developed and incorporated anti-spam and anti-scam technologies to detect and protect against such threats for their client base. CLDY's C.3 Gen has shown that 15% of all emails coming in are spam emails, and of these spam emails, 5.9% of spam emails were actually scams or phishing emails.

"The rising need for effective email protection drove us to create an intelligent platform for our email hosting customers. CLDY's aim is to use technology to help our customers effectively," Dan Chen, MD of CLDY said.

C.3 Gen is a cloud hosting technology platform that pushes for innovation and advancement for email hosting, web hosting, and cloud hosting. This allows for CLDY's clients to enjoy a hosting experience that is not only fast, but stable and secure.

About CLDY

CLDY is Singapore's fastest growing cloud hosting company, with a focus on providing innovative and advanced web hosting, email hosting, and cloud hosting products for its clients globally. CLDY is the official Web Host for Singapore's National Day Parade 2022, and as of 2022, serves more than 8,000 businesses worldwide.

