JAPAN ORANGE Launches Kickstarter, for a All-in-One Transforming Urban Bag
Innovative multi-functional bag with adjustable size, suited for any occasion.TOKYO, JAPAN, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan Orange K.K. launched a Kickstarter campaign for “CORAL URBAN”, an innovative bag that transforms from a sling bag to a duffle bag in just seconds. The uniquely designed multi-functional bag, is suited for both formal and casual occasions. Inspired by the founder's personal experience of longing for a compact, expandable bag for everyday business use, grocery shopping, and for the gym, the product is perfectly designed for an active lifestyle in the city.
In contrast to the traditional sling bags or duffle bags that are used for single purpose, this product will allow users to seamlessly transition throughout various scenes of the day with only one bag. The unique design not only gives an elegant, sophisticated look, but it remarkably improves the convenience of the urban daily living.
The multi-purpose bag has features that are specially designed to enhance the modern lifestyle.
1. Compact, yet expandable. Experience carrying a compact bag that fits perfectly across the shoulders for day to day use. But it can also simply transform to fit gym wear, groceries and shopping goods. Users will usually start off their day light and compact while commuting to work or during business hours. Users can head straight to the gym after work with the same bag using the accordion feature that allows to spaciously fit in shoes and clothes.
2. Formal, yet casual. The saffiano leather design face is procured from selected manufacturers. Designed to suit formal and casual situations, the bag will give users a sleek professional silhouette from the back when visiting clients with business attire. The bag is also casual enough to use as a grocery bag after work.
3. Simple, yet convenient. Multiple mesh inserts and compartments provides maximum convenience. The inserts are located in several compartments so pens, notebooks, wallets, bottles and iPads can be slipped in and taken out easily. The back strap is detachable and can be put on either side of the bag. There is also an adjustable and removable shoulder pad for maximum comfort.
"The product journey started with personal experience, of finding my sling bag too small to carry groceries and large belongings. At the same time, I did not want a heavy, large bag that will be difficult to carry around in my daily life. We then came up with the idea of creating an expandable transforming bag with a stylish design that can be used both casually and formally. " said Daisuke Taumi (Founder and CEO of Japan Orange K.K.)
The bag also highlights its sustainable features, such as using materials that are durable and made to last by using premium materials. For example, the bag uses YKK Zippers. YKK Zippers is a Japan based global zipper manufacturer has a reputation of quality and durability. The bags also have water repellent finishing that makes day to day cleaning easy. The finish will allow maintenance with minimal chemicals or need of dry cleaning.
With this product, consumers can simply transform the sling bag to a duffle bag within seconds. Various possibilities of bag usage can be explored. The CORAL URBAN bag line up consists of the Kickstarter exclusive black color, and a single or pair bag to choose from.
The CORAL URBAN bag are available now for a limited time on Kickstarter, with the super early bird price starting at $85.
For more information, visit the Kickstarter campaign “CORAL URBAN”.
Japan Orange K.K. is a Japanese company that plans, produces and sells unique products. The CORAL URBAN bag is the latest product line up of the band bag series CORAL WEP. The founder Daisuke Taumi is formerly an importer of Moroccan goods, Japan Orange K.K. have been exporting and importing mainly hobby goods as a trading company.
The All-in-One Transforming Urban Bag “CORAL URBAN”