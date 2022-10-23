Asia and Pasific countries make Jakarta Declaration agreement

JAKARTA, Oct 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The High-level Intergovermental Meeting on The Final Review of The Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities (HLIGM APDPD) was closed with the Jakarta Declaration agreement, which marked the start of the fourth decade of Asia and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities.

"Today is the last day and the high-level meeting between governments in the Asia Pacific was closed and we are making the Jakarta Declaration 2023-2032 which will be followed up by members, accelerated and implemented," said Indonesian Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini in Jakarta.

The Jakarta Declaration is expected to be able to reaffirm the commitment of the governments of Asia Pacific countries in realizing the Incheon Strategy, which was initiated ten years ago.

The Jakarta Declaration has six resolutions. One of the priority issues is the alignment of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) at the level of legislation.

According to Risma, harmonization of legislation is the toughest challenge for the Indonesian government because it has three levels of government, namely, the central government, provincial government and regency/city government.

Meanwhile, Under-Secretary-General United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, said although the implementation of the CRPD making progress, people with disabilities in the Asia Pacific region face obstacles in education, work, decision making, and many other aspects.

Therefore he invites UNESCAP members to strengthen new partnerships with disability organizations, the private sector, United Nations entities and the others to create a comprehensive community approach.

Armida hopes that people with disabilities can participate in all policies and programs related to disability actively and significantly, in line with the spirit of 'nothing without us about us'.

HLIGM APDPD was held on a hybrid basis during 19 - 21 October 2022 and was attended by delegates from 53 member states, 9 association member, observer countries, UN agencies, and civil society organizations.

See the original article: https://en.antaranews.com/news/256377/

Written by: PR Wire, Editor: PR Wire (c) ANTARA 2022

Source: Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.