Canadian & Australian Fibre Artists Raise Thousands for Breast Cancer Research
The fibre arts community contributes thousands in breast cancer fundraiser hosted by Thread & Maple, Louie & Lola Yarns and Calgary’s famous Grocery GirlsMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread and Maple, a Canadian women-owned small business, have teamed up with Australia’s indie yarn dyer Karina Moore and Canadian knitwear designer Tracie Millar of the Grocery Girls Knit duo in their 3rd annual breast cancer research fundraiser event this October. The Australian fundraiser donations have topped $8,000, while the Canadian are over $2,000 in the first day alone!
Determined to beat their 2021 contribution of over $15,000 to breast cancer foundations of North America & Australia, they’re gathering donations from hundreds of yarn dyers, craft shop owners, slow fashion designers and fibre arts enthusiasts across the globe for Breast Cancer Canada and Australia’s National Breast Cancer Foundation. Dozens of indie dyers sent in hand-dyed skeins as donations for raffle prizes in fundraising efforts, while knitters and crocheters all over the world unite to show their support for this important cause.
The fibre arts demographic is massive, with over 30 million knitters and crocheters in the US and Canada alone. It is predominantly a female, close-knit group, comprised of like-minded handcraft enthusiasts in tight clusters brought together by social media and the many fibre festivals dotted throughout North America & Europe.
It’s hard to find a member of the fibre community who hasn’t been impacted by breast cancer, be it personally or through a family member or friend.
“When we first ran this fundraiser in summer of 2021, we were touched and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and contributions we received. “ said Olga Paskalenko, Thread and Maple co-founder and CEO. “What started as a small initiative by a handful of women has snowballed into a global rally to raise awareness and funds for a cure to this deadly disease that continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives each year.”
The fundraising team have created a special Hope & Sunshine Bundle, featuring a pink Thread & Maple leather bucket bag adorned with handles shaped like breast cancer ribbons, Louie & Lola yarn hand-dyed in Tasmania and beautiful sock knitting pattern designed by Tracie Millar specially for the occasion. Bundles go on sale at threadandmaple.com, louieandlolayarns.au and grocerygirlsknit.com Saturday, October 30th, with proceeds of each sale going to Breast Cancer Canada & the Austrlian National Breast Cancer Foundation. Raffle prizes, comprised of donated yarn and accessories from dozens of generous sponsors within the fibre arts community, will be awarded to fundraiser donors daily to encourage donations, with over a dozen grand prizes drawing on Oct 30th.
About Thread and Maple
Co-founded in 2020 by two best friends in Montreal, QC, Thread and Maple has created truly unique knitting & crochet accessories, handcrafted from natural materials such as leather, cork, maple wood and cotton. Their luxurious leather accessories are handcrafted by a small group of leather artisans in Ukraine. They are most known for their revolutionary Needle Binder, the first ever truly customizable knitting needle organizer, accommodating the most popular needle sets by Chiaogoo, Lykke, Hiya Hiya and others all in one storage solution. For more information, visit threadandmaple.com Instagram @threadandmaple or contact info@threadandmaple.com
