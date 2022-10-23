Lil Durk targets further growth; announces team expansion
The company Lil Durk announced that it has opened applications for YouTube analysts in order to enhance their internal data-driven decision making process.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk says it wants to pay hundreds of people $80 an hour to watch 100 hours worth of YouTube videos and select their favorite creators.
Employees will be required to share their favorite YouTube videos across websites like Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and tag Lil Durk's official social media representative (@wall) along the way.
The company will also send over a welcome package featuring an Amazon Kindle, a $100 Walmart gift card, a $50 Amazon gift card, a 12-inch right light tripod kit, and a cellphone holder.
“Absolutely anyone can apply as long as they have an account on the YouTube app,” according to Alexander Elder, Chief Executive Officer at Lil Durk.
Mr. Elder continued: “We’re not looking for an expert or a social media connoisseur. We’re just looking for regular people who are familiar with technology and ideally someone who has an active social-media presence of their own. In my opinion, this is kind of like our way of giving back to the community.”
Anyone can apply on the Lil Durk website through the application here.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Entries will close on November 14th, 2022, and the selected winners will be notified by email within the following week.
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk operates as a news and technology company providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources across the world.
For more information about Lil Durk, please visit www.LilDurk.com, its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and its profile page on EDGAR at www.sec.com.
