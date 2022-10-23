Derby Barracks / Single vehicle crash / DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004799
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/22/2022 at approximately 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave. in the Town of North Troy
VIOLATION: DUI
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Joshua Cheney
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SEAT BELT? Y
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor front-end damage
INJURIES: No injuries reported
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/22/2022 at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call advising of a single vehicle crash on Highland Ave in the Town of North Troy, VT. Troopers responded and met with the operator, Cheney. Through further investigation, Cheney showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing. Cheney was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMINAL DIVISON for the above listed offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.