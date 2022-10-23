Derby Barracks / Single vehicle crash / DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2022 at approximately 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave. in the Town of North Troy

VIOLATION: DUI

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Joshua Cheney

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SEAT BELT? Y

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor front-end damage

INJURIES: No injuries reported

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/22/2022 at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call advising of a single vehicle crash on Highland Ave in the Town of North Troy, VT. Troopers responded and met with the operator, Cheney. Through further investigation, Cheney showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing. Cheney was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMINAL DIVISON for the above listed offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.