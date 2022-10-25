Written by Ehab Mohamed, MD "Real Diabetes Cure and Prevention" launched on Amazon
A new book titled "Real Diabetes and Prevention" by Ehab Mohamed, MD introduces a new revolution in remission and prevention of type 2 diabetes.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gripping new revolution in remission (and possible cure) and preventing type 2 diabetes is presented in Real Diabetes Cure and Prevention written by Ehab Mohamed, MD. The book reveals how to put Diabetes into remission according to over a hundred clinical trials. This book thoroughly examines the five best ways to manage type 2 diabetes: a very low-calorie diet, a low-carb diet, gastric bypass surgery and exercise.
The author wonders why type 2 diabetes affects over 34 million Americans and is still viewed as a progressive, irreversible condition. Diabetes can lead to coronary artery disease, blindness, renal failure, amputations, and a six-year reduction in lifespan. He proposes that medical science can put type 2 diabetes into remission and possibly cure it in just 8 to 12 weeks according to many detailed randomized clinical trials recently published.
Ehab Mohamed, MD shares in his book ‘Real Diabetes and Prevention’, “the results of hundreds of randomized clinical trials showed that 46% to 86% of individuals who followed these diets and exercise regimens experienced diabetic remission or reversal. The patients stopped using insulin and oral drugs, and after 8–12 weeks, their blood sugar levels were normal, and they showed no signs of having diabetes. Most patients saw a weight loss of 10% to 15%. Those who lost 15% or more of their body weight, or 15 kg, experienced complete remission and cure of their diabetes. With minimal relapses, these benefits were sustained over two years.”
In the U.S., oral medicines and insulin are almost universally prescribed as the first line of the solution instead of remission or cure. The book highlights the problem of the American Medical Association's 2022 recommended guidelines, which do not seek to solve type 2 diabetes but rather to manage the condition with medications until issues arise. Although type 2 diabetes remission was endorsed by WHO in 2016 and American Diabetes Association in 2022 guidelines.
Speaking to the media, Ehab Mohamed further shared “Based on recent studies, the 93 million Americans with prediabetes and the 34 million with type 2 diabetes are given the power by this book to ask and demand that their doctors prescribe the techniques in the book to reverse and cure diabetes rather than managing it with medications until unavoidable complications occur.”
The book discusses the writer's latest research and provides exciting scientific information. The author also provides a detailed explanation of how to prevent diabetes and the development of diabetes in prediabetics. In just eight weeks, the author was able to reverse his diabetes.
At 16, Ehab Mohamed, M.D., enrolled in medical school and graduated first in his class. He did his Ob/Gyn residency at Ain Shams University and was later appointed assistant professor. Ehab arrived in the country to serve as a visiting assistant professor at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He did an internship at Baylor College of Medicine and Ob/Gyn residency at Johns Hopkins University - Greater Baltimore Medical Center. He was a world-renowned cosmetic surgeon in Beverly Hills. He retired in 2011. He began thinking about the book when he saw doctors no longer helping people by offering them permanent solutions. He decided that he should help individuals by giving them the knowledge of the state-of-the-art recent breakthrough in reversing diabetes.
