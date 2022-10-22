Notice of Internet Incident

Submit Release
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CMHA BC has become aware of a cyber incident affecting some of our systems and we have notified the appropriate authorities. We have engaged with cybersecurity experts to help us resolve this issue. Our service-dependent client and participant health information systems were not impacted by this incident and are operational. CMHA BC will continue to serve the community as we deal with this matter.  

