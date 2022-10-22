Notice of Internet Incident

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CMHA BC has become aware of a cyber incident affecting some of our systems and we have notified the appropriate authorities. We have engaged with cybersecurity experts to help us resolve this issue. Our service-dependent client and participant health information systems were not impacted by this incident and are operational. CMHA BC will continue to serve the community as we deal with this matter.

Contact: media@cmha.bc.ca

