Enhance The Quality of life for Seniors, Low-Income, Refugees, and Immigrant Families: Donate to Hanul Family Alliance on GIVING TUESDAY, November 29th, 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate the Tuesday after Thanksgiving by participating in Giving Tuesday and donating to Hanul Family Alliance. Giving Tuesday is a movement providing millions of people an opportunity to give back to the community. Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday provides a globally recognized platform for people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. This year, Giving Tuesday will be on November 29, 2022, so mark your calendars! Support Hanul's mission on Giving Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 by donating to: bit.ly/hanulgivingtuesday. You can also be part of the movement in its 10th anniversary by tagging your social media posts with #givingtuesday.

WHY SHOULD YOU CONSIDER DONATING TO HANUL FAMILY ALLIANCES?

Hanul Family Alliance was founded in 1987 as a Korean American Senior Center to meet the needs of primarily limited-English-speaking Korean elderly. Today, the agency annually serves over 7,000 individuals and families of all ages and ethnicities by providing a broad range of community services to meet the diverse needs of our community members. The main office in Chicago, located in Albany Park, still serves as the comfort zone for our Korean seniors that reside in many different senior buildings on the north side of the city. Since the inception of the new mission and vision in 2006, Hanul has expanded as a resource center for a wide variety of ethnic populations in the neighborhood. The suburban satellite office in Northern Cook County was established in 1999 to meet the needs of changing immigrant populations with rapid suburbanization. In 2012, Hanul launched its second satellite office in Lake County to meet the needs of the Korean population in Lake County.

SERVICES OFFERED TO THE COMMUNITY:

Community Care: Home Care services are an alternative to inhabiting a long-term living facility and allow you or your loved ones to remain in your home. Administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Hanul holds a home care license to provide in-home assistance for seniors. There is government funding available to cover in-home care (Community Care Program - CCP) for those who meet the eligibility guidelines. Hanul also offers private pay and other payment options. Visit the home care website for more info: http://www.hanulhomecare.org

Healthy Aging: On August 1, 2000, Hanul launched its first congregate meal service to relieve hunger, provide nutritional needs, and offer socio-cultural support for Chicago's Korean seniors. Through the lunch program, Hanul helps seniors overcome alienation by providing opportunities to find social support, camaraderie, and a deeper sense of community.

Behavioral Health: Hanul provides health seminars, group workshops, and screenings in order to promote the wellness of the medically disadvantaged in the Chicagoland area. Working in partnership with state and local health organizations and professionals, Hanul educates youth, adults, and seniors on public health issues such as Hepatitis B, cancer, diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis, hypertension, and mental health issues in a culturally and linguistically appropriate way.

Community Engagement:

➢ Legal and Immigration: Hanul Family Alliance has been offering citizenship-related programs since 1996.

➢ Language Assistance: Hanul addresses immigrants' struggles with the language barrier through English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.

➢ Tutoring to Improve Literacy Skills: Hanul provides free one-on-one or small group tutoring sessions for adult learners.

For more information about Hanul Family Alliance and how you can get involved, please visit the website at: http://www.hanulusa.org

