Submit Release
News Search

There were 201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,000 in the last 365 days.

New York Rapper " Mula Migz " drops his new music video " Tik Tok "

New York Rapper " Mula Migz "

Brooklyn Rapper " Mula Migz "

Rapper " Mula Migz "

Mula Migz making noise in New York City while dropping his new music video " Tik Tok "

Mula Migz heading to the top !”
— " Been grindin and I ain't gon stop cuz its all about timin "
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn's own Rising Artist " Mula Migz " drops his new music video for his single " Tik Tok " off his new album " Outta This World " ! In his new song " MULA MIGZ " came with hard hitting lyrics and beat to let his supporters know he's not stopping and is back with a viral song ! " TikTok " got a hard hitting beat that just make you wanna dance ! In his new music you can see amazing Manhattan views with a Brooklyn swag.

Independent Rising Rapper “Mula Migz” from Brooklyn, New York City is paving a way for the new generation of “Musician Entrepreneurs”! After gaining over a million of plays in just a few months on audiomack, he creates a new marketing team during the pandemic straight from his phone. He also helped start up an online candle company with his girlfriend at home thats has already gained sales. “Mula Migz” is constantly working on the next best venture for his music business where he is soon going to publish an ebook that teaches musicians, content creators, etc. to give tips, strategies and help build their social media platforms and music platforms. Besides all of this independent rapper “Mula Migz” gained over thousands of followers in months on Instagram and is soon to release his highly anticipated album “Outta This World” under his independent record label “Mula Records Inc” since his last album “Mula Migz Season” reached over 10,000 streams overnight using one of his strategies. Now that the pandemic in New York City is declining, “Mula Migz” will soon hopefully be hitting a stage near you.

Follow " MULA MIGZ " 

Twitter -  http://twitter.com/mulamigz_

 Instagram - http://instagram.com/Mulamigz 

Youtubehttps://youtu.be/Gq3Ek3nopTs

Spotify:  https://open.spotify.com/track/3RTGJI9qGeqTQUtuzpKAWV?si=h2nAwRu5RTO4ZbG1B0CNMA&utm_source=copy-link

Linktree : https://linktr.ee/Mulamigz

Website: https://www.mulamigz.webs.com

Miguel
Miguel
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Mula Migz - Tik Tok ( Music Video )

You just read:

New York Rapper " Mula Migz " drops his new music video " Tik Tok "

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.