New York Rapper " Mula Migz " drops his new music video " Tik Tok "
Mula Migz making noise in New York City while dropping his new music video " Tik Tok "
Mula Migz heading to the top !”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn's own Rising Artist " Mula Migz " drops his new music video for his single " Tik Tok " off his new album " Outta This World " ! In his new song " MULA MIGZ " came with hard hitting lyrics and beat to let his supporters know he's not stopping and is back with a viral song ! " TikTok " got a hard hitting beat that just make you wanna dance ! In his new music you can see amazing Manhattan views with a Brooklyn swag.
— " Been grindin and I ain't gon stop cuz its all about timin "
Independent Rising Rapper “Mula Migz” from Brooklyn, New York City is paving a way for the new generation of “Musician Entrepreneurs”! After gaining over a million of plays in just a few months on audiomack, he creates a new marketing team during the pandemic straight from his phone. He also helped start up an online candle company with his girlfriend at home thats has already gained sales. “Mula Migz” is constantly working on the next best venture for his music business where he is soon going to publish an ebook that teaches musicians, content creators, etc. to give tips, strategies and help build their social media platforms and music platforms. Besides all of this independent rapper “Mula Migz” gained over thousands of followers in months on Instagram and is soon to release his highly anticipated album “Outta This World” under his independent record label “Mula Records Inc” since his last album “Mula Migz Season” reached over 10,000 streams overnight using one of his strategies. Now that the pandemic in New York City is declining, “Mula Migz” will soon hopefully be hitting a stage near you.
Follow " MULA MIGZ "
Twitter - http://twitter.com/mulamigz_
Instagram - http://instagram.com/Mulamigz
Youtube : https://youtu.be/Gq3Ek3nopTs
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/3RTGJI9qGeqTQUtuzpKAWV?si=h2nAwRu5RTO4ZbG1B0CNMA&utm_source=copy-link
Linktree : https://linktr.ee/Mulamigz
Website: https://www.mulamigz.webs.com
Miguel
Miguel
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mula Migz - Tik Tok ( Music Video )