Do Good, Win Amazing Prizes, and Impact the World in a Click
The Virtual Gala for Global Justice Launches November 1st!SAINT CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Africa to Europe to Asia, the Global Justice Journal has been improving the lives of children, women, and entire communities since Spring 2020. Through education, advocacy, humanitarian assistance, and collaborative peacebuilding projects, this young nonprofit has helped thousands of students, grassroots activists, and civil society leaders develop sustainable solutions to the challenges that plague their communities. Whether facilitating dialogue in the midst of civil war or relocating families impacted by disaster, the Global Justice Journal works tirelessly and impartially to give a voice to those who have been silenced by fear and hopelessness.
Now you can be a part of the Global Justice Journal’s crucial, lifesaving work … while enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime adventure of your choosing!
How? Beginning November 1st, as part of their annual Virtual Gala for Global Justice, the Global Justice Journal Foundation will host an online auction featuring thirty two unique items and experiences curated in partnership with GalaBid. From exploring the mysteries of Patagonia or climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to sunbathing on the beaches of the French Riviera or touring the vineyards of Tuscany, this year’s auction offers travel packages to suit every taste. In the mood for an adrenaline rush? Perhaps a seat behind the wheel of a Top Gun fighter jet or a NASCAR racecar is more your speed. For those who prefer to experience adventure from the comfort of your favorite armchair, the auction has you covered as well with options for at-home wine tasting, rare artwork, and even a naming opportunity for the organization’s new Center for Pedagogical Research.
There is truly something for everyone at this year’s Virtual Gala for Global justice, and the best part is: YOU have the power to impact the world with a click! Visit https://app.galabid.com/virtualgala/items today to register for the auction and set your sights on the adventure of your dreams.
Cece Buckley
Global Justice Journal
+1 331-901-5964
email us here